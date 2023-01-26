Uprite Services Ranked on Channel Futures 2022 MSP 501—Tech Industry’s Most Prestigious List of Managed Service Providers Worldwide

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses

Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Uprite Services has been named one of the world’s premier managed service providers (MSPs) in the prestigious 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. For the past 16 years, MSPs worldwide have applied for a spot on this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and company and customer demographics.

Channel Futures is pleased to name Uprite Services to the 2022 MSP 501.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the most innovative and influential market leaders in our industry,” said Stephen Sweeney, President, Uprite Services. “Receiving a 2022 MSP 501 award reflects the hard work and dedication of our team, who make the Uprite way a reality for our valued clients every day. This is our fourth consecutive MSP 501 award, which is great validation that Uprite’s growth and maturity each year is more than keeping pace with the growth and maturity of the managed service provider industry. It is not easy building a great MSP, and I congratulate the other award recipients.”

MSPs that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures. It ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.

Background

The 2022 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Futures editorial and research teams. Data was collected online from Feb. 1-April 30, 2022. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.

About Uprite Services

Uprite Services is an award-winning MSP providing managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud and managed phone solutions to Texas businesses. Our skilled team of tenured technicians makes IT easy, handling each ticket the Uprite way: with unparalleled compassion and professionalism. The Uprite team is grounded in our corporate values: Humility, Passion, Unity, Servanthood and Thankfulness. Our technicians take pride in helping our clients improve their productivity and achieve their goals by strengthening and securing their tech infrastructure.

As a growing business working with other small growing businesses for over 20 years, we have designed our services to be scalable and to provide everything your growing SMB needs. We help businesses of all sizes from all industries achieve long-term success through our proactive business technology road-mapping process.

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures is a media and events platform serving companies in the information and communication technologies (ICT) channel industry with insights, industry analysis, peer engagement, business information and in-person events.

Our properties include the Channel Futures MSP 501, Channel Partners events, which delivers unparalleled in-person events including Channel Partners Conference & Expo, the MSP 501 Summit and Channel Partners Europe; and Allies of the Channel Council (ACC) and DEI Community Group, our initiatives to educate, support and promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) in the ICT channel industry. Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; we are leading Channel Partners forward. More information is available at channelfutures.com.

Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in ICT sector. Every year, we welcome 14,000+ subscribers to our research, more than 4 million unique monthly visitors to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.

