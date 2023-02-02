Uprite Services Achieves HIPAA Compliance With Compliancy Group

Uprite Services Has Demonstrated Its Good Faith Effort Toward HIPAA Compliance by Completing Compliancy Group’s Proprietary HIPAA Compliance Process.

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Uprite Services is pleased to announce that it has taken all necessary steps to prove its good faith effort to achieve compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). Through the use of Compliancy Group’s proprietary HIPAA solution, The Guard™, Uprite Services can track its compliance program and has earned its Seal of Compliance™. The Seal of Compliance is issued to organizations that have implemented an effective HIPAA compliance program through the use of The Guard.

HIPAA is made up of a set of regulatory standards governing the security, privacy, and integrity of sensitive healthcare data called protected health information (PHI). PHI is any individually identifiable healthcare-related information. If vendors who service healthcare clients come into contact with PHI in any way, those vendors must be HIPAA compliant.

Uprite Services has completed Compliancy Group’s Implementation Program, adhering to the necessary regulatory standards outlined in the HIPAA Privacy Rule, Security Rule, Breach Notification Rule, Omnibus Rule, and HITECH. Compliancy Group has verified Uprite Service’s good faith effort to achieve HIPAA compliance through The Guard.

“We at Uprite are committed to the security of our clients and their data. Becoming HIPAA Verified is a necessary step to serving our healthcare clients and protecting PHI,” says Stephen Sweeney, President, Uprite Services.

Clients and patients are becoming more aware of HIPAA compliance requirements and how the regulation protects their personal information. Forward-thinking providers like Uprite Services choose the Seal of Compliance to differentiate their services.

About Uprite Services:

Uprite Services is an award-winning MSP providing managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud and managed phone solutions to Texas businesses. Our skilled team of tenured technicians makes IT easy, handling each ticket the Uprite way: with unparalleled compassion and professionalism. The Uprite team is grounded in our corporate values: Humility, Passion, Unity, Servanthood and Thankfulness. Our technicians take pride in helping our clients improve their productivity and achieve their goals by strengthening and securing their tech infrastructure.

As a growing business working with other small growing businesses for over 20 years, we have designed our services to be scalable and to provide everything your growing SMB needs. We help businesses of all sizes from all industries achieve long-term success through our proactive business technology road-mapping process.

About Compliancy Group:

HIPAA should be simple. That’s why Compliancy Group is the only software with Compliance Coaches™ walking you through HIPAA to simplify compliance. Built by auditors, Compliancy Group gives you confidence in your compliance plan to reduce risk, increase patient loyalty, and profitability of your organization. Visit https://www.compliancy-group.com or call 855.854.4722 to learn how simple compliance can be.

