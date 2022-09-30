Uplight Announces Energy Industry Veteran Luis D’Acosta as CEO to Lead Company in its Next Phase of Growth

Move signals the company’s commitment to significantly scale its software solutions that enable power providers to help their customers reduce their bills and transition to a more sustainable future

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Uplight, the technology partner of energy providers transitioning to the clean energy ecosystem, today announced the appointment of Luis D’Acosta as CEO.

D’Acosta joins the company from Schneider Electric, where he was global head of the Digital Energy business, working to accelerate the digitization of power networks by building and implementing new technology solutions.

A recognized leader across the energy ecosystem, D’Acosta brings vast global experience running software businesses, scaling startups, and leading growth and customer engagement initiatives. He has worked on all sides of the utility industry and brings deep technical expertise, high-level relationships, and a proven track record in scaling multi-billion-dollar software companies in the energy space.

“ As decarbonization efforts continue to accelerate and energy companies look to deliver new solutions to their customers that provide efficient, affordable, and sustainable energy, Uplight is positioned to be the go-to provider of these innovative solutions,” said D’Acosta. “ I’m excited to join Uplight at such a dynamic time for our industry and look forward to helping the company scale, deliver new products, and ensure our clients can deliver a more sustainable and connected world.”

Uplight currently serves more than 80 electric and gas utilities, representing 110 million energy customers, with the industry’s only comprehensive customer-centric technology suite. Using data-driven insights to personalize and simplify the customer experience, Uplight solutions help utilities to accelerate decarbonization. Solutions focus on balancing demand on the grid through changing customer behavior, orchestrating grid-connected devices that keep customers’ bills low and adjust in real-time to changing grid conditions, and speeding customer adoption of solutions that contribute to the clean energy transformation.

D’Acosta takes over for Uplight founder and CEO Adrian Tuck, who led the formation of the business out of six companies and helped grow it into an end-to-end SaaS solution.

“ I’ve known Luis for many years and believe he is uniquely qualified to lead Uplight into its next phase and capitalize on all the positive trends impacting the energy transition,” said Tuck. “ He knows our business. He knows our clients. And he will provide a new type of leadership for this organization. It’s been an honor to work with such a dedicated group of people who know that the work they do is helping drive towards a more sustainable future.”

D’Acosta begins his new role on October 1. Tuck remains the largest individual shareholder in Uplight, and will continue to support the transition and help the company in an advisory capacity.

About Uplight

Uplight is the technology partner for energy providers and the clean energy ecosystem. Uplight’s software solutions connect energy customers to the decarbonization goals of power providers while helping customers save energy and lower costs, creating a more sustainable future for all. Using the industry’s only comprehensive customer-centric technology suite and critical energy expertise across disciplines, Uplight is streaming the complex transition to the clean energy ecosystem for more than 80 electric and gas utilities around the world. By empowering energy providers to achieve critical outcomes through data-driven customer experiences, delivering control at the grid edge, creating new revenue streams and optimizing existing load and assets, Uplight shares a mission with clients to make energy more sustainable for every community. Uplight is a certified B Corporation. To learn more, visit us at www.uplight.com, find us on Twitter @Uplight or on LinkedIn at Linkedin.com/company/uplightenergy.

Contacts

Jillian Young



Uplight@V2comms.com