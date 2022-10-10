upGrad achieves 60:40 Gender Diversity Mark; Aims to Deploy Global D&I Strategy to Make It Equal By 2023

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DiversityandInclusion–upGrad, Asia’s largest higher edtech company, post all its consolidating of M&As climbs up the gender diversity index to record a 40 per cent women participation as compared to the total workforce across the org.

As the brand continues to grow multifold, it plans to deploy a global Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) strategy and, also introduce women-friendly policies that accommodate cultural nuances in order to enhance the work environment across its 31 offices in India, North America, APAC & EMEA.

Commenting on the development, Saurabh Deep Singla, CHRO, upGrad said, “Participation of women in the workforce continues to remain a matter of discussion not just within India Inc but globally. As we continue to hire more women employees across all levels, it is important we also upgrade our Talent Management framework to empower them with requisite learning and career development sessions for creating women leaders and business owners for continued growth. We are also enhancing our existing women-centric sabbatical policies that will allow them to prioritise family for accelerating work-life harmony. It’s our commitment and constant endeavour to build an all-inclusive ecosystem that overlooks gender biases and promotes equality and active participation for such leaders across the board.”

“We started small but now with each passing quarter, we continue to expand our teams across locations and add more women employees to our ecosystem. We are committed to achieving a 50:50 GD index by 2023. While we continue to encourage our women employees to take up more non-conventional roles within the organisation for sharper career growth, we feel a centralised strategy will help propel inclusivity amongst our employee pool and help us build wider opportunities for career returners,” concluded Mayank Kumar, Co-founder & MD, upGrad.

About upGrad

upGrad – started in 2015 is a pioneer in the online education revolution, focused on powering career success for a global workforce of over 1.3 billion. It is one of the few Integrated LifeLongLearning Tech Companies in the world – spanning the college learner to the working professional from the age group of 18-50 years and across Undergrad courses, Campus & Job Linked Programs, studying abroad, short form to executive programs to Degrees, Masters and Doctoral – with a learner base of over 3 million across 100+ countries and over 300 University partners and a robust enterprise business with a client base of 1000 companies worldwide.

upGrad’s Global Learning Engine rests on four pillars: (a) its large repository of original & owned content and IP, (b) its own best-in-class proprietary tech platform, (c) its high-touch human-led delivery service backed by coaches & mentors, and (d) an 85% course completion track record, backed by a further 80% career outcomes guaranteed performance.

Already termed Asia’s higher EdTech leader it has offices in the UK, U.S., Middle East, India, Singapore & Vietnam, and a presence in many more countries.

