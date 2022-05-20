uPerform Joins AWS Partner Network

uPerform achieves APN Advanced Tier Member designation for its expertise with AWS

ELKRIDGE, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#uPerform—uPerform the market-leading just-in-time training and support platform, announces that it successfully achieved Amazon Web Services Partner Network (APN) Advanced Tier Member status. Amazon Web Services (AWS) recognizes its APN Advanced Tier members due to their knowledge, experience, and customer success with AWS.

As an AWS Partner, uPerform is positioned to leverage the latest AWS technology to deliver more innovative solutions to its clients faster. uPerform, built on AWS, is ready to solve organizations’ most pressing software training and support challenges.

“As uPerform’s footprint expanded across the Fortune 1000 and large health systems, our ability to scale along with our rapid growth was critical,” says Rusty Fiste, Chief Product Officer at uPerform. “AWS understands the unique requirements of both verticals. With our APN participation we look forward to continuing to deliver and innovate a best-in-class solution for our clients.”

uPerform is used by leading healthcare systems to address the difficulties traditional EHR training and ongoing support pose to hospitals, including high training costs, limited ongoing support, and low clinician satisfaction. Timely, relevant, and functional in-application learning at the point of care improves onboarding, reduces frustration and time spent in the electronic health record (EHR), and decreases time spent in training so clinicians can spend more time on what matters most – patient care.

For more information on uPerform, visit https://www.uPerform.com.

View the uPerform profile on the AWS Partner Network.

About uPerform

uPerform® is a just-in-time training and support platform that drives user adoption of the world’s leading healthcare and business applications. Chosen by large health systems and global organizations, uPerform helps organizations realize the full value of their EHR, ERP, and HCM software by accelerating onboarding, reducing screen time, and boosting proficiency and satisfaction. uPerform provides a digital approach to onboarding and continuous learning with performance support, process compliance, change management, and software documentation. For more information on uPerform visit https://www.uPerform.com.

