Upbound Group, Inc. to Participate in the 2026 ICR Conference

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Upbound Group, Inc. (“Upbound” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UPBD), a technology and data-driven leader in accessible and inclusive financial solutions that address the evolving needs and aspirations of underserved consumers, today announced that Fahmi Karam, CEO, and Hal Khouri, CFO, will participate in a Fireside Chat presentation at the 2026 ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday, January 13, at 3:30 PM ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://investor.upbound.com.

About Upbound Group, Inc.

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD), is a technology and data-driven leader in accessible and inclusive financial solutions that address the evolving needs and aspirations of underserved consumers. The Company’s customer-facing operating units include industry-leading brands such as Acima®, Brigit™, and Rent-A-Center® that facilitate consumer transactions across a wide range of store-based and digital channels in the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Upbound Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Upbound.com.

Upbound Investor Relations:

investor.relations@upbound.com

972-801-1103