Untether AI Announces New Distributor Partnership with Avnet, Expanding its Global Reach

New partnership to drive adoption of Untether AI’s energy-centric inference accelerator products

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Today, Untether AI®, the leader in energy-centric AI acceleration technology, announced it has appointed Avnet as its distribution partner in Israel. The distribution partnership will support Untether AI to meet the growing demand for the company’s products in the burgeoning AI inference acceleration space.





The rising demand in the use of artificial intelligence, driven most recently by generative AI, is pushing beyond the capabilities of traditional compute architectures, and drastically increasing power consumption and operational costs in datacenters. With its at-memory compute architecture, Untether AI has solved the data movement bottleneck that costs energy and performance in traditional AI chips. Untether AI’s tsunAImi® accelerator cards, powered by runAI® devices, provide record-breaking energy efficiency and compute density for inference acceleration.

“Our collaboration with Avnet ensures that our Israeli customers will receive top-tier quality and unparalleled customer service,” stated Arun Iyengar, CEO of Untether AI. “With Avnet’s broad coverage of the electronics sector, we are well positioned to reach a wider set of customers deploying AI inference.”

“Avnet is focused on providing customers the flexibility to design and build anywhere in the world,” said Tal Segman, Regional Vice President of Sales for Eastern Europe, and Middle East of Avnet. “With Untether AI, we can offer the industry’s only at-memory AI inference accelerator to meet our customers’ growing needs for AI inference performance and efficiency.”

About Untether AI

Untether AI® provides energy-centric AI inference acceleration from the edge to the cloud, supporting any type of neural network model. With its at-memory compute architecture, Untether AI has solved the data movement bottleneck that costs energy and performance in traditional CPUs and GPUs, resulting in high-performance, low-latency neural network inference acceleration without sacrificing accuracy. Untether AI embodies its technology in runAI® and speedAI™ devices, tsunAImi® acceleration cards, and its imAIgine® Software Development Kit. Founded in Toronto in 2018, Untether AI is funded by CPPIB, GM Ventures, Intel Capital, Radical Ventures, and Tracker Capital. More information can be found at www.untether.ai.

All references to Untether AI trademarks are the property of Untether AI. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

