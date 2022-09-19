University of Phoenix Vice President of Data Strategy and Solutions Veena Nayak to Speak at CDAO APEX West 2022

Corinium hosts West Coast’s Leading Senior Executive Event for Data and Analytics Leaders

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix announces that Veena Nayak, Vice President of Data Strategy and Solutions at University of Phoenix, is a confirmed speaker at the Chief Data and Analytics Officers (CDAO) APEX West 2022 conference held at Hilton Scottsdale Resorts & Villas in Scottsdale, AZ, from September 19-20, 2022.

Nayak will be speaking on an expert panel on the topic of Structuring Data Management Teams for High-Performance. The discussion will cover ways to ensure that analysts thrive rather than survive in the data trenches, defining the roles of an ideal data team and innovative ways for recruiting and retaining top talent. The panel discussion will be held on September 19, 2021 at 1:00pm PDT.

The CDAO APEX West 2022 conference is exclusively designed for the cutting-edge data and analytics leader, focused on aligning data strategy with digital transformation, leveraging data analytics to increase business value and spearheading a data-driven culture that utilizes data as an engine for growth.

Nayak’s career spans 25 years of leading high performing teams in developing, executing and supporting complex enterprise software. In her role as vice president of Data Strategy and Solutions at University of Phoenix, she leads the enterprise data strategy and data products family, developing innovative solutions in data management, governance and analytics using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

“Data management is a constantly evolving field, with an increasingly growing demand for skilled workers,” said Nayak. “Developing a strong Data Strategy and Culture is pivotal not only to the success of your business goals, but also to retaining top talent.”

