University of Phoenix Lead Cybersecurity Faculty Stephanie Benoit-Kurtz to Keynote Women in IT Special Event

Specialty event brings together women in technology to discuss future of industry

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix announces that Stephanie Benoit-Kurtz, MBA, Lead Cybersecurity Faculty at the College of Business and Information Technology, will be the keynote speaker at a special Women in IT breakfast event during the Trace3 Evolve Technology Conference. The special event will be held at the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 6th at 7:30am PST.

The Women in IT breakfast event at Evolve is part of an ongoing series that Trace3 hosts to support women in the technology industry. The event aims to bring together a community of women leaders in technology to help exchange ideas, network, showcase their leadership, and promote awards and recognition they receive. Attendees will hear from Benoit-Kurtz and other successful women in the technology field as they share experiences, lessons learned along the way, and can’t-miss opportunities that women meet as they continue to climb the ladder toward their professional and personal goals.

“It is a great honor to be named as a speaker at this exciting event featuring female leaders in the field of information technology,” said Benoit-Kurtz. “I am excited to be a part of the Evolve two-day leadership conference showcasing amazing women in the industry, and I value the opportunity to empower our attendees to create better workplaces now and in the future.”

In her work as faculty, Benoit-Kurtz focuses efforts on helping students understand today’s IT world and how it is evolving daily. She is often spotlighted in the media as a thought leader in cybersecurity and continues to help lead the charge for women in technology.

Learn more about the event at the Trace3 Evolve Technology Conference website.

