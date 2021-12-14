University of Phoenix Launches Medical Billing and Coding Professional Development Courses

New track offers busy working adults opportunity to gain needed skills for in-demand career field

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix professional development courses in the in-demand field of medical billing and coding launched this week. Professional development courses at the University are designed to help busy adults develop career-ready job skills in growing fields within a short time.

Medical billing and coding is a critical aspect of healthcare operations, and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects an overall growth in employment of medical records and health information specialists of 9 percent from 2020 to 2030. According to Emsi Burning Glass, a leader in labor market analysis, there have been over 12,500 unique job openings for Medical Billing and Coding related roles from Nov 2020 to Nov 2021, including: Medical Coders, Certified Medical Coders, and Inpatient Coding Specialists. This is a 42% increase from a year ago.

“The medical billing and coding track helps individuals learn valuable skills, so they can stay competitive in today’s evolving healthcare job market,” states Mukund Sudarsan, vice president, general manager of Professional Development at University of Phoenix.

The new Medical Billing and Coding track courses are mapped to in-demand skills employers frequently post in job descriptions, as identified by Emsi Burning Glass. These job skills include understanding electronic medical records, fundamentals of billing and coding, and anatomy and phyiology coding systems.

The track, which contains six courses, was designed to prepare individuals for a Certified Billing and Coding Specialist (CBCS) certification exam. The University’s noncredit professional development courses are 100% online, self-directed, and each course typically takes about 30 hours to complete, so learners can finish them on their own schedule.

Learners can review and complete the assessments as many times as they like to ensure they are grasping key concepts and demonstrating the new skill. Upon successful completion of a course, participants can also showcase their new-found skills to employers by sharing a certificate of completion.

The professional development catalog continues to grow, with courses in social media marketing, non-clinical healthcare, information technology, and virtual teaching. The University continues to build its course portfolio for today’s busy professionals who need to learn new skills quickly and affordably in a changing job market. For more information visit: phoenix.edu/professional-development.

