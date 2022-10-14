University of Detroit Mercy Selects YuJa’s Video Platform to Serve Seven Colleges and Schools

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The University of Detroit Mercy has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to replace its former video content management and streaming services. The Video Platform, which will be available to students and instructors at seven colleges and schools, will enable the schools that comprise the institution with an all-in-one solution to record, edit, caption and distribute video and other content. In addition, the university will be able to take advantage of other tools that increase interactivity and drive collaboration, such as video quizzing, in-video commenting, and analytics.

“The YuJa Media Library provides a streamlined method for storing and sharing video, audio, and other media files with your students,” the University of Detroit Mercy’s Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning website outlines for its instructors. “In addition to making it easy to import video recorded in other sources (such as PowerPoint) then share those videos with only the students in a particular class, the YuJa Media Library can also be used to share video or audio streams with folks outside the University, record and/or edit desktop video, store and share images, provide students with audio and/or video feedback on an assignment, get detailed viewership statistics, and incorporate assessments into videos.”

The university had a number of disparate platforms that were combined to create a more efficient, secure and collaborative platform. “As a leader in ed-tech solutions, we know how valuable an all-in-one video solution is for institutions of all sizes,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited to help the University of Detroit Mercy make learning more engaging and collaborative.”

ABOUT UNIVERSITY OF DETROIT MERCY

Founded in 1877 by the Society of Jesus (the Jesuits), University of Detroit Mercy is Michigan’s largest and most comprehensive Catholic university. In 1990, University of Detroit consolidated with Mercy College of Detroit, which was founded in 1941 by the Religious Sisters of Mercy, to form University of Detroit Mercy.

Detroit Mercy offers bachelor’s degrees in 109 programs, including five-year master’s and certificate programs. At the graduate level, the University offers 48 master’s degree programs, one specialist program and 11 doctoral/professional-level programs, including law and dentistry. Additionally, the University awards graduate certificates in 21 programs. These programs of study are provided by seven colleges and schools.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate.

We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson



1-888-257-2278