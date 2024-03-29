Universal Display Corporation to Deliver Keynote Address and Sponsor ICDT 2024

EWING, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OLED #OLED—Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) (UDC), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and materials, today announced its Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer, Dr. Julie Brown, will deliver a Keynote Presentation at the International Conference on Display Technology (ICDT) 2024 (2024国际显示技术大会). UDC is also presenting an Invited Paper and is a Gold sponsor of the conference, which is hosted by the Society for Information Display (SID) and will be held March 31-April 3 at Binhu Hefei International Convention and Exhibition Center, China.





“We are pleased to participate in ICDT 2024 as a keynote speaker, invited paper presenter and proud sponsor. This renowned display symposium and exhibition provides a wonderful opportunity for Dr. Brown and our UDC China team to discuss UDC’s tremendous work in advancing the frontiers of OLED materials and technologies,” said Steven V. Abramson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Display Corporation. “OLEDs continue to expand the possibilities for consumer electronics displays and become an even more integral part of our everyday lives, from AR/VR displays and smartwatches, to smartphones, IT, automotive and TV applications. As a key enabler in the OLED ecosystem, we continue to invent and develop next-generation phosphorescent materials and technologies that deliver higher energy efficiency and performance, supporting our customers, the expanding OLED industry and consumers around the world.”

ICDT 2024 will include a Keynote Presentation and Invited Paper Presentation discussing UDC’s work to support product roadmaps that drive towards expanding color gamut, brightness and efficiency, as well as our groundbreaking Plasmonic PHOLED device architecture for the next frontier of energy efficiency and lifetime gains. In addition, senior representatives from UDC Ewing HQ, Beijing, Chengdu, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Taiwan offices will attend the conference in Hefei.

Keynote/Plenary Session: Dr. Julie Brown, Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer, will present on “Next Frontiers in OLED Technology,” on Monday, April 1st at 3:45 PM CST.

Session 45: Device Physics of OLEDs, where Dr. Zhaoqun Zhou, Principal Technologist, will present his Invited Paper on “Surface Plasmonic Coupled PHOLED Device Performance: Improving Efficiency, Stability and Angle Dependence,” on Wednesday, April 3rd at 8:50 AM CST.

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994 and with subsidiaries and offices around the world, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 6,000 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.

All statements in this document that are not historical, such as those relating to the projected adoption, development and advancement of the Company’s technologies, and the Company’s expected results and future declaration of dividends, as well as the growth of the OLED market and the Company’s opportunities in that market, are forward-looking financial statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this document, as they reflect Universal Display Corporation’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in Universal Display Corporation’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Universal Display Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Universal Display Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this document.

