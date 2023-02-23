<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Universal Display Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
Business Wire

Universal Display Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

di Business Wire

EWING, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OLED #OLEDUniversal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and materials, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

“We ended 2022 strongly with record revenues and earnings,” said Brian Millard, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Universal Display Corporation. “As we look to 2023, while macro uncertainties persist, we are continuing to build upon our leadership position in the OLED ecosystem. This includes continued discovery and development of next-generation phosphorescent materials, progress on the development of our commercial phosphorescent blue and groundbreaking OVJP (organic vapor jet printing) manufacturing platform, as well as investing in our infrastructure and capabilities. We believe that these initiatives and the industry’s advancing roadmap for medium- and large-area OLED displays are setting the stage for 2024 to be a pivotal year for the commencement of a new OLED adoption cycle and investment wave.”

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2022

  • Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $169.0 million as compared to $146.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. We continue to expect the near-term weakness in the overall global market economy to have an impact on forecasted demand for OLED products utilizing our emitter material over the remaining life of certain customers’ contracts compared to prior estimates, resulting in us recording a positive cumulative catch-up adjustment to total revenue during the fourth quarter of 2022 of $13.0 million arising from changes in estimates of transaction price.
  • Revenue from material sales was $88.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to $85.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily the result of higher unit volume.
  • Revenue from royalty and license fees was $75.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to $56.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the cumulative catch-up adjustment as well as higher unit material volume.
  • Cost of material sales was $26.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to $29.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Fourth quarter cost of material sales decreased due to favorable product mix, partially offset by underutilization costs associated with our manufacturing facility in Shannon, Ireland, which commenced manufacturing in mid-2022.
  • Total gross margin was 82% in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to 78% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Operating income was $83.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to $56.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Net income was $65.1 million or $1.36 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to $45.9 million or $0.96 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Revenue Comparison

($ in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Material sales

 

$

88,339

 

 

$

85,768

 

Royalty and license fees

 

 

75,585

 

 

 

55,995

 

Contract research services

 

 

5,108

 

 

 

4,484

 

Total revenue

 

$

169,032

 

 

$

146,247

 

Cost of Materials Comparison

($ in thousands)

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Material sales

 

$

88,339

 

 

$

85,768

 

Cost of material sales

 

 

26,603

 

 

 

29,199

 

Gross margin on material sales

 

 

61,736

 

 

 

56,569

 

Gross margin as a % of material sales

 

 

70

%

 

 

66

%

Financial Highlights for the Full Year 2022

  • Total revenue for the full year 2022 was $616.6 million as compared to $553.5 million for the full year 2021. We continue to expect the near-term weakness in the overall global market economy to have an impact on forecasted demand for OLED products utilizing our emitter material over the remaining life of certain customers’ contracts compared to prior estimates, resulting in us recording a positive cumulative catch-up adjustment to total revenue during the full year 2022 of $30.3 million arising from changes in estimates of transaction price.
  • Revenue from material sales was $331.1 million for the full year 2022 as compared to $318.6 million for the full year 2021. This increase was primarily the result of higher unit volume.
  • Revenue from royalty and license fees was $267.1 million for the full year 2022 as compared to $219.0 million for the full year 2021. The increase was primarily due to the cumulative catch-up adjustment as well as higher unit material volume.
  • Cost of material sales was $115.6 million for the full year 2022 as compared to $104.4 million for the full year 2021. The increase was due to higher unit material volumes as well as underutilization costs associated with our Shannon facility in the full year 2022 of $7.9 million.
  • Total gross margin was 79% for both the full years 2022 and 2021.
  • Operating income was $267.1 million for the full year 2022 as compared to $227.6 million for the full year 2021.
  • Net income was $210.1 million or $4.40 per diluted share for the full year 2022 as compared to $184.2 million or $3.87 per diluted share for the full year 2021.

Revenue Comparison

($ in thousands)

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Material sales

 

$

331,081

 

 

$

318,623

 

Royalty and license fees

 

 

267,115

 

 

 

219,032

 

Contract research services

 

 

18,423

 

 

 

15,870

 

Total revenue

 

$

616,619

 

 

$

553,525

 

Cost of Materials Comparison

($ in thousands)

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Material sales

 

$

331,081

 

 

$

318,623

 

Cost of material sales

 

 

115,602

 

 

 

104,397

 

Gross margin on material sales

 

 

215,479

 

 

 

214,226

 

Gross margin as a % of material sales

 

 

65

%

 

 

67

%

2023 Guidance

The Company believes that its 2023 revenue will be the range of $550 million to $600 million. The OLED industry remains at a stage where many variables can have a material impact on results, and the Company thus caveats its financial guidance accordingly.

Dividend

The Company also announced a first quarter cash dividend of $0.35 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2023 to all shareholders of record on March 17, 2023.

Conference Call Information

In conjunction with this release, Universal Display will host a conference call on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed under the events page of the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.oled.com. Those wishing to participate in the live call should dial 1-877-524-8416 (toll-free) or 1-412-902-1028. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. An online archive of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call.

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994 and with subsidiaries and offices around the world, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,500 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of energy-efficient and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.

Universal Display Corporation and the Universal Display Corporation logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Display Corporation. All other company, brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks.

All statements in this document that are not historical, such as those relating to the projected adoption, development and advancement of the Company’s technologies, and the Company’s expected results and future declaration of dividends, as well as the growth of the OLED market and the Company’s opportunities in that market, are forward-looking financial statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this document, as they reflect Universal Display Corporation’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in Universal Display Corporation’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Universal Display Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Universal Display Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this document.

Follow Universal Display Corporation

Twitter
Facebook
YouTube

(OLED-C)

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

 

December 31, 2021

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

93,430

 

 

$

311,993

 

Short-term investments

 

 

484,345

 

 

 

351,194

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

92,664

 

 

 

107,639

 

Inventory

 

 

183,220

 

 

 

134,160

 

Other current assets

 

 

45,791

 

 

 

20,948

 

Total current assets

 

 

899,450

 

 

 

925,934

 

PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of $117,118 and $92,461

 

 

143,445

 

 

 

128,832

 

ACQUIRED TECHNOLOGY, net of accumulated amortization of $189,671 and $173,635

 

 

38,382

 

 

 

49,668

 

OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of $8,989 and $7,565

 

 

8,247

 

 

 

9,711

 

GOODWILL

 

 

15,535

 

 

 

15,535

 

INVESTMENTS

 

 

259,861

 

 

 

168,076

 

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

 

 

58,161

 

 

 

33,453

 

OTHER ASSETS

 

 

109,739

 

 

 

135,710

 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

$

1,532,820

 

 

$

1,466,919

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

9,519

 

 

$

14,955

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

51,002

 

 

 

45,474

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

45,599

 

 

 

120,864

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

29,577

 

 

 

6,645

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

135,697

 

 

 

187,938

 

DEFERRED REVENUE

 

 

18,279

 

 

 

36,217

 

RETIREMENT PLAN BENEFIT LIABILITY

 

 

59,790

 

 

 

66,773

 

OTHER LIABILITIES

 

 

43,685

 

 

 

76,077

 

Total liabilities

 

 

257,451

 

 

 

367,005

 

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 200,000 shares of Series A Nonconvertible Preferred Stock issued and outstanding (liquidation value of $7.50 per share or $1,500)

 

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 49,136,030 and 49,065,924 shares issued, and 47,770,382 and 47,700,276 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

 

491

 

 

 

491

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

681,335

 

 

 

658,728

 

Retained earnings

 

 

653,277

 

 

 

500,212

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(18,452

)

 

 

(18,235

)

Treasury stock, at cost (1,365,648 shares at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021)

 

 

(41,284

)

 

 

(41,284

)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

1,275,369

 

 

 

1,099,914

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

$

1,532,820

 

 

$

1,466,919

 

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

REVENUE:

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Material sales

 

$

88,339

 

 

$

85,768

 

 

$

331,081

 

 

$

318,623

 

Royalty and license fees

 

 

75,585

 

 

 

55,995

 

 

 

267,115

 

 

 

219,032

 

Contract research services

 

 

5,108

 

 

 

4,484

 

 

 

18,423

 

 

 

15,870

 

Total revenue

 

 

169,032

 

 

 

146,247

 

 

 

616,619

 

 

 

553,525

 

COST OF SALES

 

 

30,098

 

 

 

32,243

 

 

 

127,896

 

 

 

114,991

 

Gross margin

 

 

138,934

 

 

 

114,004

 

 

 

488,723

 

 

 

438,534

 

OPERATING EXPENSES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

31,906

 

 

 

26,940

 

 

 

117,062

 

 

 

99,673

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

18,513

 

 

 

22,769

 

 

 

77,886

 

 

 

80,372

 

Amortization of acquired technology and other intangible assets

 

 

2,897

 

 

 

5,504

 

 

 

17,459

 

 

 

21,994

 

Patent costs

 

 

2,254

 

 

 

2,157

 

 

 

8,329

 

 

 

8,160

 

Royalty and license expense

 

 

281

 

 

 

172

 

 

 

877

 

 

 

691

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

55,851

 

 

 

57,542

 

 

 

221,613

 

 

 

210,890

 

OPERATING INCOME

 

 

83,083

 

 

 

56,462

 

 

 

267,110

 

 

 

227,644

 

Interest income, net

 

 

3,505

 

 

 

160

 

 

 

7,811

 

 

 

505

 

Other (loss) income, net

 

 

(5,942

)

 

 

(80

)

 

 

(6,691

)

 

 

98

 

Interest and other income, net

 

 

(2,437

)

 

 

80

 

 

 

1,120

 

 

 

603

 

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

 

80,646

 

 

 

56,542

 

 

 

268,230

 

 

 

228,247

 

INCOME TAX EXPENSE

 

 

(15,512

)

 

 

(10,666

)

 

 

(58,169

)

 

 

(44,034

)

NET INCOME

 

$

65,134

 

 

$

45,876

 

 

$

210,061

 

 

$

184,213

 

NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BASIC

 

$

1.37

 

 

$

0.96

 

 

$

4.41

 

 

$

3.87

 

DILUTED

 

$

1.36

 

 

$

0.96

 

 

$

4.40

 

 

$

3.87

 

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES USED IN COMPUTING NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

BASIC

 

 

47,402,007

 

 

 

47,324,718

 

 

 

47,390,352

 

 

 

47,296,447

 

DILUTED

 

 

47,492,560

 

 

 

47,387,469

 

 

 

47,468,507

 

 

 

47,365,435

 

CASH DIVIDEND DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE

 

$

0.30

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

1.20

 

 

$

0.80

 

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

210,061

 

 

 

184,213

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

24,815

 

 

 

19,968

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

17,459

 

 

 

21,994

 

Amortization of premium and discount on investments, net

 

 

(6,461

)

 

 

(373

)

Impairment of minority investments

 

 

6,962

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation to employees

 

 

28,380

 

 

 

34,871

 

Stock-based compensation to Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board

 

 

1,566

 

 

 

1,404

 

Deferred income tax (benefit) expense

 

 

(26,946

)

 

 

1,748

 

Retirement plan expense

 

 

5,276

 

 

 

8,875

 

Decrease (increase) in assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

14,975

 

 

 

(25,378

)

Inventory

 

 

(49,060

)

 

 

(42,569

)

Other current assets

 

 

(24,843

)

 

 

(202

)

Other assets

 

 

25,971

 

 

 

(32,369

)

Increase (decrease) in liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

 

3,338

 

 

 

1,902

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

20,917

 

 

 

2,105

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

(93,203

)

 

 

(5,220

)

Other liabilities

 

 

(32,392

)

 

 

20,136

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

126,815

 

 

 

191,105

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(42,497

)

 

 

(43,161

)

Purchase of intangibles

 

 

(4,709

)

 

 

(394

)

Purchases of investments

 

 

(701,993

)

 

 

(642,180

)

Proceeds from sale and maturity of investments

 

 

468,456

 

 

 

227,984

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(280,743

)

 

 

(457,751

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

 

 

1,570

 

 

 

1,507

 

Payment of withholding taxes related to stock-based compensation to employees

 

 

(9,209

)

 

 

(14,949

)

Cash dividends paid

 

 

(56,996

)

 

 

(37,931

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(64,635

)

 

 

(51,373

)

DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

 

 

(218,563

)

 

 

(318,019

)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF YEAR

 

 

311,993

 

 

 

630,012

 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF YEAR

 

$

93,430

 

 

$

311,993

 

The following non-cash activities occurred:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities

 

$

(8,100

)

 

$

(295

)

Common stock issued to Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board that was earned and accrued for in a previous period

 

 

300

 

 

 

300

 

Net change in accounts payable and accrued expenses related to purchases of property and equipment

 

 

3,069

 

 

 

(3,526

)

Cash paid for income tax

 

 

72,347

 

 

 

52,650

 

 

Contacts

Universal Display Contact:
Darice Liu

investor@oled.com
media@oled.com
+1 609-964-5123

Articoli correlati

Zeta Announces Record Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Delivered revenue of $175M, up 30% Y/Y in 4Q’22, and $591M, up 29% Y/Y in 2022 Expanded Scaled Customer count...
Continua a leggere

FuboTV Announces Inducement Grants Under NYSE Listing Rule 303A.08

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, today announced that on February 19,...
Continua a leggere

Alarm.com Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
-- Fourth quarter SaaS and license revenue increased 10.5% year-over-year to $134.6 million -- -- Fourth quarter total revenue increased...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Zeta Announces Record Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire