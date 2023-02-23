Universal Display Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

EWING, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$OLED #OLED—Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and materials, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

“We ended 2022 strongly with record revenues and earnings,” said Brian Millard, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Universal Display Corporation. “As we look to 2023, while macro uncertainties persist, we are continuing to build upon our leadership position in the OLED ecosystem. This includes continued discovery and development of next-generation phosphorescent materials, progress on the development of our commercial phosphorescent blue and groundbreaking OVJP (organic vapor jet printing) manufacturing platform, as well as investing in our infrastructure and capabilities. We believe that these initiatives and the industry’s advancing roadmap for medium- and large-area OLED displays are setting the stage for 2024 to be a pivotal year for the commencement of a new OLED adoption cycle and investment wave.”

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter of 2022

Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $169.0 million as compared to $146.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. We continue to expect the near-term weakness in the overall global market economy to have an impact on forecasted demand for OLED products utilizing our emitter material over the remaining life of certain customers’ contracts compared to prior estimates, resulting in us recording a positive cumulative catch-up adjustment to total revenue during the fourth quarter of 2022 of $13.0 million arising from changes in estimates of transaction price.

Revenue from material sales was $88.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to $85.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily the result of higher unit volume.

Revenue from royalty and license fees was $75.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to $56.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the cumulative catch-up adjustment as well as higher unit material volume.

Cost of material sales was $26.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to $29.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Fourth quarter cost of material sales decreased due to favorable product mix, partially offset by underutilization costs associated with our manufacturing facility in Shannon, Ireland, which commenced manufacturing in mid-2022.

Total gross margin was 82% in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to 78% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Operating income was $83.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to $56.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net income was $65.1 million or $1.36 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to $45.9 million or $0.96 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Revenue Comparison

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Material sales $ 88,339 $ 85,768 Royalty and license fees 75,585 55,995 Contract research services 5,108 4,484 Total revenue $ 169,032 $ 146,247

Cost of Materials Comparison

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Material sales $ 88,339 $ 85,768 Cost of material sales 26,603 29,199 Gross margin on material sales 61,736 56,569 Gross margin as a % of material sales 70 % 66 %

Financial Highlights for the Full Year 2022

Total revenue for the full year 2022 was $616.6 million as compared to $553.5 million for the full year 2021. We continue to expect the near-term weakness in the overall global market economy to have an impact on forecasted demand for OLED products utilizing our emitter material over the remaining life of certain customers’ contracts compared to prior estimates, resulting in us recording a positive cumulative catch-up adjustment to total revenue during the full year 2022 of $30.3 million arising from changes in estimates of transaction price.

Revenue from material sales was $331.1 million for the full year 2022 as compared to $318.6 million for the full year 2021. This increase was primarily the result of higher unit volume.

Revenue from royalty and license fees was $267.1 million for the full year 2022 as compared to $219.0 million for the full year 2021. The increase was primarily due to the cumulative catch-up adjustment as well as higher unit material volume.

Cost of material sales was $115.6 million for the full year 2022 as compared to $104.4 million for the full year 2021. The increase was due to higher unit material volumes as well as underutilization costs associated with our Shannon facility in the full year 2022 of $7.9 million.

Total gross margin was 79% for both the full years 2022 and 2021.

Operating income was $267.1 million for the full year 2022 as compared to $227.6 million for the full year 2021.

Net income was $210.1 million or $4.40 per diluted share for the full year 2022 as compared to $184.2 million or $3.87 per diluted share for the full year 2021.

Revenue Comparison

($ in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Material sales $ 331,081 $ 318,623 Royalty and license fees 267,115 219,032 Contract research services 18,423 15,870 Total revenue $ 616,619 $ 553,525

Cost of Materials Comparison

($ in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Material sales $ 331,081 $ 318,623 Cost of material sales 115,602 104,397 Gross margin on material sales 215,479 214,226 Gross margin as a % of material sales 65 % 67 %

2023 Guidance



The Company believes that its 2023 revenue will be the range of $550 million to $600 million. The OLED industry remains at a stage where many variables can have a material impact on results, and the Company thus caveats its financial guidance accordingly.

Dividend



The Company also announced a first quarter cash dividend of $0.35 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2023 to all shareholders of record on March 17, 2023.

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 93,430 $ 311,993 Short-term investments 484,345 351,194 Accounts receivable 92,664 107,639 Inventory 183,220 134,160 Other current assets 45,791 20,948 Total current assets 899,450 925,934 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of $117,118 and $92,461 143,445 128,832 ACQUIRED TECHNOLOGY, net of accumulated amortization of $189,671 and $173,635 38,382 49,668 OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of $8,989 and $7,565 8,247 9,711 GOODWILL 15,535 15,535 INVESTMENTS 259,861 168,076 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 58,161 33,453 OTHER ASSETS 109,739 135,710 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,532,820 $ 1,466,919 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 9,519 $ 14,955 Accrued expenses 51,002 45,474 Deferred revenue 45,599 120,864 Other current liabilities 29,577 6,645 Total current liabilities 135,697 187,938 DEFERRED REVENUE 18,279 36,217 RETIREMENT PLAN BENEFIT LIABILITY 59,790 66,773 OTHER LIABILITIES 43,685 76,077 Total liabilities 257,451 367,005 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 200,000 shares of Series A Nonconvertible Preferred Stock issued and outstanding (liquidation value of $7.50 per share or $1,500) 2 2 Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 49,136,030 and 49,065,924 shares issued, and 47,770,382 and 47,700,276 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 491 491 Additional paid-in capital 681,335 658,728 Retained earnings 653,277 500,212 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,452 ) (18,235 ) Treasury stock, at cost (1,365,648 shares at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021) (41,284 ) (41,284 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,275,369 1,099,914 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,532,820 $ 1,466,919

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUE: (Unaudited) Material sales $ 88,339 $ 85,768 $ 331,081 $ 318,623 Royalty and license fees 75,585 55,995 267,115 219,032 Contract research services 5,108 4,484 18,423 15,870 Total revenue 169,032 146,247 616,619 553,525 COST OF SALES 30,098 32,243 127,896 114,991 Gross margin 138,934 114,004 488,723 438,534 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 31,906 26,940 117,062 99,673 Selling, general and administrative 18,513 22,769 77,886 80,372 Amortization of acquired technology and other intangible assets 2,897 5,504 17,459 21,994 Patent costs 2,254 2,157 8,329 8,160 Royalty and license expense 281 172 877 691 Total operating expenses 55,851 57,542 221,613 210,890 OPERATING INCOME 83,083 56,462 267,110 227,644 Interest income, net 3,505 160 7,811 505 Other (loss) income, net (5,942 ) (80 ) (6,691 ) 98 Interest and other income, net (2,437 ) 80 1,120 603 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 80,646 56,542 268,230 228,247 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (15,512 ) (10,666 ) (58,169 ) (44,034 ) NET INCOME $ 65,134 $ 45,876 $ 210,061 $ 184,213 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE: BASIC $ 1.37 $ 0.96 $ 4.41 $ 3.87 DILUTED $ 1.36 $ 0.96 $ 4.40 $ 3.87 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES USED IN COMPUTING NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE: BASIC 47,402,007 47,324,718 47,390,352 47,296,447 DILUTED 47,492,560 47,387,469 47,468,507 47,365,435 CASH DIVIDEND DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.30 $ 0.20 $ 1.20 $ 0.80

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 210,061 184,213 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 24,815 19,968 Amortization of intangibles 17,459 21,994 Amortization of premium and discount on investments, net (6,461 ) (373 ) Impairment of minority investments 6,962 — Stock-based compensation to employees 28,380 34,871 Stock-based compensation to Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board 1,566 1,404 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (26,946 ) 1,748 Retirement plan expense 5,276 8,875 Decrease (increase) in assets: Accounts receivable 14,975 (25,378 ) Inventory (49,060 ) (42,569 ) Other current assets (24,843 ) (202 ) Other assets 25,971 (32,369 ) Increase (decrease) in liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,338 1,902 Other current liabilities 20,917 2,105 Deferred revenue (93,203 ) (5,220 ) Other liabilities (32,392 ) 20,136 Net cash provided by operating activities 126,815 191,105 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (42,497 ) (43,161 ) Purchase of intangibles (4,709 ) (394 ) Purchases of investments (701,993 ) (642,180 ) Proceeds from sale and maturity of investments 468,456 227,984 Net cash used in investing activities (280,743 ) (457,751 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,570 1,507 Payment of withholding taxes related to stock-based compensation to employees (9,209 ) (14,949 ) Cash dividends paid (56,996 ) (37,931 ) Net cash used in financing activities (64,635 ) (51,373 ) DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (218,563 ) (318,019 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF YEAR 311,993 630,012 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF YEAR $ 93,430 $ 311,993 The following non-cash activities occurred: Unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities $ (8,100 ) $ (295 ) Common stock issued to Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory Board that was earned and accrued for in a previous period 300 300 Net change in accounts payable and accrued expenses related to purchases of property and equipment 3,069 (3,526 ) Cash paid for income tax 72,347 52,650

