Unity Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Company delivered $1.39B in revenue in 2022, up 25% year-over-year and exceeding guidance

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and growing real-time 3D (RT3D) content, today announced fourth quarter 2022 revenue of $451 million, which is up 43% from the same period in 2021 and ahead of guidance. Additionally, the company announced full-year 2022 revenue of $1.39 billion, a growth of 25% year-over-year. The company also released a Shareholder Letter with detailed financial information available at investors.unity.com.

Key highlights include:

Record revenue of $1.39B in full-year 2022

Q4 2022 is first profitable quarter as a public company (on a non-gaap basis)

Exceeded revenue guidance in Q4 2022

