United States Work-From-Home Consumer Insights Report 2022: COVID-19 Insights, WFH Trends, Going Back to Offices, Attitudes About Work – ResearchAndMarkets.com

This report contains analysis and data-based discussions of work-from-home trends, including a look at COVID-19 pandemic concerns and wellness impacts, attitudes about work, demographic trends, and other consumer insights.

Work-from-home – or remote work – became a major trend at onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. While some workers, mostly in the knowledge economy, had already been working from a home office, many more shifted to remote work in March 2020. In some cases, these workers have stayed home, while others have since returned to the office on a full- or part-time basis.

Changes in where and how we work affect so many parts of the US economy, from obvious sectors like commercial real estate to how commuting or not changes where and how workers spend their money. Therefore, an investigation into consumer trends in this area can give insight into marketing and product development opportunities.

This report includes analysis, data, trends, and customized cross tabs using two survey resources:

Data from The Freedonia Group’s proprietary national online survey conducted from February 2021, June 2021, August 2021, October-November 2021, November-December 2021, February 2022, and May 2022

Data from syndicated national consumer survey results from MRI-Simmons Spring 2012-2022 Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. COVID-19 Insights

Most Still Consider the Pandemic a Health Threat Personally or to Family/Friends

Health Threat Feelings by Location of Work

Health Threat Feelings by Age Group

Concerns about COVID-19 Variants

Concerns About Variants of COVID-19 are Significant

Concern About Variants by Location of Work

Concern About Variants by Age Group

Negative Personal Effects of the Pandemic

Negative Effects Reported in 2020 and 2021

Continuing Mental and Physical Health Effects

Changes in Mental & Physical Health Effects

Stress, Tiredness, & Anxiety

Energy Levels & Focus

3. Work-From-Home Trends

More Than Half of Employees Are Set Up to Work From Home

Differences Between Full-Time & Part-Time Employees

Differences by Location of Original Workplace

Changes in Work-From-Home

Remote Work Over Time

4. Going Back To Offices

In-Office Perks

Return To Work Enticements

Attitudes About Workplace Hygiene

5. Attitudes About Work

Attitudes About Work Over Time

Attitudes by Generation

Attitudes by Primary Work Location

6. Appendix

