United States Work-From-Home Consumer Insights Report 2022: COVID-19 Insights, WFH Trends, Going Back to Offices, Attitudes About Work – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “United States Work-From-Home Consumer Insights” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report contains analysis and data-based discussions of work-from-home trends, including a look at COVID-19 pandemic concerns and wellness impacts, attitudes about work, demographic trends, and other consumer insights.

Work-from-home – or remote work – became a major trend at onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. While some workers, mostly in the knowledge economy, had already been working from a home office, many more shifted to remote work in March 2020. In some cases, these workers have stayed home, while others have since returned to the office on a full- or part-time basis.

Changes in where and how we work affect so many parts of the US economy, from obvious sectors like commercial real estate to how commuting or not changes where and how workers spend their money. Therefore, an investigation into consumer trends in this area can give insight into marketing and product development opportunities.

This report includes analysis, data, trends, and customized cross tabs using two survey resources:

  • Data from The Freedonia Group’s proprietary national online survey conducted from February 2021, June 2021, August 2021, October-November 2021, November-December 2021, February 2022, and May 2022
  • Data from syndicated national consumer survey results from MRI-Simmons Spring 2012-2022 Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. COVID-19 Insights

  • Most Still Consider the Pandemic a Health Threat Personally or to Family/Friends
  • Health Threat Feelings by Location of Work
  • Health Threat Feelings by Age Group
  • Concerns about COVID-19 Variants
  • Concerns About Variants of COVID-19 are Significant
  • Concern About Variants by Location of Work
  • Concern About Variants by Age Group
  • Negative Personal Effects of the Pandemic
  • Negative Effects Reported in 2020 and 2021
  • Continuing Mental and Physical Health Effects
  • Changes in Mental & Physical Health Effects
  • Stress, Tiredness, & Anxiety
  • Energy Levels & Focus

3. Work-From-Home Trends

  • More Than Half of Employees Are Set Up to Work From Home
  • Differences Between Full-Time & Part-Time Employees
  • Differences by Location of Original Workplace
  • Changes in Work-From-Home
  • Remote Work Over Time

4. Going Back To Offices

  • In-Office Perks
  • Return To Work Enticements
  • Attitudes About Workplace Hygiene

5. Attitudes About Work

  • Attitudes About Work Over Time
  • Attitudes by Generation
  • Attitudes by Primary Work Location

6. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pik6s9

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

