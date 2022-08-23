United States Plant Factory Market Analysis 2022-2023 & 2027: Facility Type, Light, Growing System, Crop Type, & Region – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “United States Plant Factory Market, By Facility Type, By Light, By Growing System, By Crop Type By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The United States plant factory market is expected to witness growth at a steady CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027.

Factors such as the rise in demand for indoor farming, growing trend of artificial plant, and increased demand for higher-yielding crops are driving the growth of the United States plant factory market. A closed agriculture system called a “plant factory” allows year-round production of crops, fruits, and vegetables.

These infrastructures utilize advanced technologies to optimize carbon dioxide levels, temperature, humidity, and artificial lighting. Since the plant factory remains unaffected by climatic or seasonal variations, these infrastructures produce safe and high-quality crops. The environmental conditions are meticulously and artificially managed to make plants more productive.

Also, the rising concerns regarding food security and the growing unavailability of fertile land are making the farmers adopt modern agriculture practices, which is expected to boost the United States plant factory market growth.

The global plant factory market is segmented into facility type, light, growing system, crop type, competitive landscape, and regional distribution. Based on facility type, the market is divided into greenhouses, indoor farms, and others. Greenhouses are anticipated to dominate the market through the next five years, 2023-2027.

Greenhouse structures mainly support the cultivation of fruits, vegetables, and flowers. Environmental factors such as light exposure, irrigation, humidity, ventilation, and temperature can be controlled and monitored to ensure crop production. Thus increased awareness and investments in greenhouse construction are expected to propel the segment growth in the coming years.

Based on regional analysis, Europe is expected to hold the largest share in the global plant factory market as urban population is growing at a significant rate, which is increasing more food requirements, and thus encouraging the adoption of plant factories.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth of the market size of United States plant factory market from 2017 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of United States plant factory market from 2021 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast United States plant factory market based on facility type, light, growing system, crop type, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the United States plant factory market.

To identify drivers and challenges for United States plant factory market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in United States plant factory market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in United States plant factory market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in United States plant factory market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United States plant factory market.

AeroFarms, LLC

BrigthFarms Inc.

Gotham Greens Farms LLC

Bowery Farming Inc.

AppHarvest, Inc.

Plenty Unlimited Inc.

Iron Ox, Inc.

Vertical Harvest Farms

Dream Harvest Farming LLC

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017 – 2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023 – 2027

United States Plant Factory Market, By Facility Type:

Greenhouses

Indoor Farms

Others

United States Plant Factory Market, By Light:

Sunlight

Artificial Light

United States Plant Factory Market, By Growing Systems:

Non-Soil-Based

Soil-Based

Hybrid

United States Plant Factory Market, By Crop Type:

Fruits & Vegetables

Ornamental Plants & Flowers

Others

United States Plant Factory Market, By Region:

South-West

Mid-West

North-East

