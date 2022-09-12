<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

United States Peripheral Artery Disease Interventions Market Landscape Report 2022: Procedure and Technology Trends, Brand Perception, Competitive Intelligence and Future Outlook – ResearchAndMarkets.com

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “The United States Peripheral Artery Disease Interventions Landscape, Procedure and Technology Trends, Brand Perception, Competitive Intelligence and Future Outlook” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Why Buy This Report

  • First-ever syndicated report with robust insights from Interventional Cardiologists, Vascular Surgeons, and Interventional Radiologists
  • Helps in understanding the current peripheral artery disease interventional landscape in the USA
  • Includes 100+ slide MS PowerPoint report and a MS Excel based 5-year market forecast model
  • Valuable insights from demand side of the market
  • Keep up with the latest market trends and novel technologies

Identify key players, local players and emerging players in the market

  • Medtronic
  • Boston Scientific
  • Bard/BD
  • Abbott
  • Terumo
  • Shockwave Medical
  • Philips
  • Cordis
  • Cook Medical
  • W.L.Gore Associates
  • Biotronik
  • Biotronik
  • B.Braun
  • Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.
  • B.Braun
  • Avinger
  • Rex Medical
  • Silk Road Medical
  • InspireMD Inc

Key Topics Covered:

RESEARCH PROCESS OVERVIEW

  • Detailed Research Methodology
  • Desk Research and Quantitative Research

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PERIPHERAL ARTERY DISEASE (PAD) USA MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Market Background – What is the scope of the research?

I – HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE (PROVIDER)

  • Healthcare System
  • Number and Type of Healthcare Providers
  • Number of Healthcare Professionals (Performing)

II – PROCEDURE INSIGHTS

  • Procedure Split by Intervention Type
  • Procedure Split by Specialist Type
  • Procedure Split by Technology
  • Procedure Split by Anatomical Location
  • Procedure Split by Device Type
  • Procedure Split by Extremities Type
  • Procedure Split by Primary Access
  • Average Procedures By Physician
  • Procedure Growth Rates

III – BRAND PERCEPTION

  • Brand Perception (Interventionalists)
  • Best-in-Class Brands

IV – COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

  • CI Snapshot
  • Key Competitor Activities
  • Product portfolio
  • Product Approval Overview
  • Clinical Trials Overview
  • Company Profile
  • Product Approvals
  • Clinical Trials
  • Partnerships, M&A, Collaborations
  • Key Market Activities
  • Major Adverse Events

V – HEALTHCARE POLICY (PAYER)

  • Medical Devices Regulatory Body
  • Regulatory Approval Pathway
  • Reimbursement landscape
  • Disease Screening and Awareness Programs
  • Health Insurance Coverage
  • Digital Health Policy

VI – CLINICAL INTELLIGENCE (PHYSICIAN)

  • Referral Pathway
  • Treatment Overview
  • Treatment Care Pathway
  • Treatment Guidelines
  • Interventional Therapies
  • Interventional Technology
  • Healthcare Specialists (who are the Performing Physicians)
  • Epidemiology

CONCLUSION

APPENDICES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5gx0st

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

