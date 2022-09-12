United States Peripheral Artery Disease Interventions Market Landscape Report 2022: Procedure and Technology Trends, Brand Perception, Competitive Intelligence and Future Outlook – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “The United States Peripheral Artery Disease Interventions Landscape, Procedure and Technology Trends, Brand Perception, Competitive Intelligence and Future Outlook” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
- Medtronic
- Boston Scientific
- Bard/BD
- Abbott
- Terumo
- Shockwave Medical
- Philips
- Cordis
- Cook Medical
- W.L.Gore Associates
- Biotronik
- B.Braun
- Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.
- Avinger
- Rex Medical
- Silk Road Medical
- InspireMD Inc
Key Topics Covered:
RESEARCH PROCESS OVERVIEW
- Detailed Research Methodology
- Desk Research and Quantitative Research
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PERIPHERAL ARTERY DISEASE (PAD) USA MARKET OVERVIEW
- Market Background – What is the scope of the research?
I – HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE (PROVIDER)
- Healthcare System
- Number and Type of Healthcare Providers
- Number of Healthcare Professionals (Performing)
II – PROCEDURE INSIGHTS
- Procedure Split by Intervention Type
- Procedure Split by Specialist Type
- Procedure Split by Technology
- Procedure Split by Anatomical Location
- Procedure Split by Device Type
- Procedure Split by Extremities Type
- Procedure Split by Primary Access
- Average Procedures By Physician
- Procedure Growth Rates
III – BRAND PERCEPTION
- Brand Perception (Interventionalists)
- Best-in-Class Brands
IV – COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE
- CI Snapshot
- Key Competitor Activities
- Product portfolio
- Product Approval Overview
- Clinical Trials Overview
- Company Profile
- Product Approvals
- Clinical Trials
- Partnerships, M&A, Collaborations
- Key Market Activities
- Major Adverse Events
V – HEALTHCARE POLICY (PAYER)
- Medical Devices Regulatory Body
- Regulatory Approval Pathway
- Reimbursement landscape
- Disease Screening and Awareness Programs
- Health Insurance Coverage
- Digital Health Policy
VI – CLINICAL INTELLIGENCE (PHYSICIAN)
- Referral Pathway
- Treatment Overview
- Treatment Care Pathway
- Treatment Guidelines
- Interventional Therapies
- Interventional Technology
- Healthcare Specialists (who are the Performing Physicians)
- Epidemiology
CONCLUSION
APPENDICES
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5gx0st
