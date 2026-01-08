United States Labor & Employment Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2022-2025: Attorneys and Support Staff at Law Firms Practicing Labor & Employment in the AMLAW 200 and Smaller – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Valeo 2022-2025 Labor & Employment Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Valeo 2022 – 2025 Labor & Employment Law Firm Hourly Rate Report details the average hourly rates of Attorneys and Support Staff at law firms practicing Labor & Employment in the AMLAW 200 and smaller (by annual revenue) firms.
Using state of the art software, AI and expert legal research, the Valeo Legal Pricing Platform identifies, parses and uploads hourly rates that are publicly disclosed, from over 100 sources, of Attorneys and Support Staff at over 3,000 law firms representing over 20,000 companies in 63 countries with rates denominated in 12 currencies. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the Attorneys and companies involved.
Through this process the Platform is able to provide actionable and monetizable data to our client community - large law firms, corporations and consulting firms to make:
- Direct comparisons between Attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys, e-billing services or online auction sites) and,
- Important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise wide or engagement-by-engagement for litigation, transactional, advisory and regulatory matters.
In the Valeo Legal Pricing Platform, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual Attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes Case Name, Case Number, Court, Case Filing Date, Filing Number, Filing Description, Attorney and Support Staff listed by Full Name, Client Name, Hourly Rate (Standard, Billed and Discount) of each Timekeeper, Hours Billed, Total Hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm Attorney experience levels (Graduation and Bar licensure years), Bar State (in the United States) or Bar Country (outside of the United States), Practice Area(s) and primary industry of the Client and Fortune 500 / Global 500 Rank of the Client.
Data for all Valeo Analytical Reports is downloaded from the Platform and rates are detailed as Average Billed Rates by Annual Revenue Rankings (AMLAW 10, 50, etc.), Firm, Position (Senior Partner: 25 years or more since Graduation Year, Partner: 24 years or less, Counsel, Senior Associate: 5 years or more, Associate: 4 years or less and Support Staff), Practice(s) and Rate Years. Some rates were estimated.
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1: Rates by AMLAW Group & Practice Area
AMLAW 10
- Overall
- Labor & Employment
- ERISA
- Wage & Hour
AMLAW 25
- Overall
- Labor & Employment
- ERISA
- Wage & Hour
- Workplace Investigations
- Railway Labor Act
AMLAW 50
- Overall
- Labor & Employment
- ERISA
- Family Medical Leave Act
- Wage & Hour
- Workplace Investigations
- Railway Labor Act
AMLAW 51-100
- Overall
- Labor & Employment
- ERISA
- Fair Labor Standards Act
- Family Medical Leave Act
- Wage & Hour
- Workplace Investigations
- Railway Labor Act
AMLAW 100
- Overall
- Labor & Employment
- ERISA
- Fair Labor Standards Act
- Family Medical Leave Act
- Wage & Hour
- Workplace Investigations
- Railway Labor Act
AMLAW 101-200
- Overall
- Labor & Employment
- Labor Management Relations
- ERISA
- Fair Labor Standards Act
- Family Medical Leave Act
- Wage & Hour
- Workplace Investigations
- Railway Labor Act
AMLAW 200
- Overall
- Labor & Employment
- Labor Management Relations
- ERISA
- Fair Labor Standards Act
- Family Medical Leave Act
- Wage & Hour
- Workplace Investigations
- Railway Labor Act
Section 2: Rates by Firm & Practice Area
- Adams and Reese LLP
- Akerman LLP
- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
- Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
- Alston & Bird LLP
- ArentFox Schiff LLP
- Armstrong Teasdale LLP
- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP
- Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo
- Baker & Hostetler LLP
- Baker & McKenzie LLP
- Baker Botts LLP
- Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC
- Ballard Spahr LLP
- Barkan Meizlish DeRose Cox, LLP
- Barnes & Thornburg LLP
- Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
- Blake & Uhlig, P.A.
- Blank Rome LLP
- Boies Schiller Flexner LLP
- Bond, Schoeneck & King, PLLC
- Bracewell LLP
- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP
- Brown Rudnick LLP
- Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP
- Buchalter, APC
- Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC
- Burge & Burge, P.C.
- Burr & Forman LLP
- Butler Snow LLP
- Carlton Fields, P.A.
- Charles Goetsch Law Offices
- Clark Hill PLC
- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP
- Cole Schotz P.C.
- Cooley LLP
- Covington & Burling LLP
- Cozen O'Connor
- Crowell & Moring LLP
- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP
- Day Pitney LLP
- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP
- Dentons
- Dickinson Wright PLLC
- Dinsmore & Shohl LLP
- DLA Piper LLP (US)
- Dorsey & Whitney LLP
- Duane Morris LLP
- Dykema Gossett P.L.L.C.
- Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.
- Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP
- Fennemore Craig, P.C.
- Fenwick & West LLP
- Fisher & Phillips LLP
- Foley & Lardner LLP
- Foley Hoag LLP
- Fox Rothschild LLP
- Frasier, Frasier & Hickman, LLP
- Freeman Mathis & Gary LLP
- Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP
- Frost Brown Todd LLC
- Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
- Goodwin Procter LLP
- Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP
- GrayRobinson, P.A.
- Greenberg Traurig LLP
- Hanson Bridgett LLP
- Haynes and Boone, LLP
- Herzfeld, Suetholz, Gastel, Leniski and Wall, PLLC
- Hogan Lovells LLP
- Holland & Hart LLP
- Holland & Knight LLP
- Honigman LLP
- Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP
- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
- Husch Blackwell LLP
- Ice Miller LLP
- Jackson Lewis P.C.
- Jackson Walker LLP
- Jenner & Block LLP
- Jones Day
- K&L Gates LLP
- Kaplan Kirsch & Rockwell LLP
- Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP
- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
- Keenan Cohen & Merrick, P.C.
- Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP
- King & Spalding LLP
- Kirkland & Ellis LLP
- Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
- Kutak Rock LLP
- Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP
- Larry Lockshin, Esq., A Law Corporation
- Latham & Watkins LLP
- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP
- Littler Mendelson P.C.
- Loeb & Loeb LLP
- Lowenstein Sandler PC
- Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP
- Mayer Brown LLP
- McCarter & English, LLP
- McDermott Will & Emery LLP
- McGuireWoods LLP
- Michael Best & Friedrich LLP
- Milbank LLP
- Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
- Morrison & Foerster LLP
- Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP
- Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP
- Nixon Peabody LLP
- Norton Rose Fulbright
- Offit Kurman, P.A.
- Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
- Paul Hastings LLP
- Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
- Perkins Coie LLP
- Phelps Dunbar LLP
- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP
- Polsinelli PC
- Porter, Wright, Morris & Arthur LLP
- Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch LLP
- Proskauer Rose LLP
- Pryor & Bruce
- Pryor Cashman LLP
- Quarles & Brady LLP
- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP
- Reed Smith LLP
- Robein, Urann, Spencer, Picard & Cangemi, APLC
- Robinson & Cole LLP
- Ropes & Gray LLP
- Saul Ewing LLP
- Seyfarth Shaw LLP
- Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP
- Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.
- Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP
- Shutts & Bowen LLP
- Sidley Austin LLP
- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP
- Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
- Smith Law Firm
- Smith, Gambrell & Russell, LLP
- Snell & Wilmer L.L.P.
- Spencer Fane LLP
- Squire Patton Boggs
- Stinson LLP
- Stoel Rives LLP
- Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP
- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
- Susman Godfrey L.L.P.
- Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP
- Thompson Coburn LLP
- Thompson Hine LLP
- Troutman Pepper Locke LLP
- UB Greensfelder LLP
- Venable LLP
- Vinson & Elkins LLP
- Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP
- Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
- White & Case LLP
- Wiley Rein LLP
- Williams, Mullen, Clark & Dobbins, P.C.
- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
- Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP
- Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP
- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, PC
- Winstead PC
- Winston & Strawn LLP
- Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP
- Yaeger & Jungbauer Barristers, PLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tqkloy
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Contacts
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900