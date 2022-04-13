United States Fiber Optic (Multi-Mode and Single Mode) Market Research Report 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Fiber Optic Market Research Report by Type (Multi-Mode and Single Mode), Material, Application, State – United States Forecast to 2027 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The United States Fiber Optic Market size was estimated at USD 3,450.49 million in 2021, USD 3,799.53 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.15% to reach USD 6,506.81 million by 2027.

In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects.

It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Fiber Optic Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others.

Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

Acunetix

AFL Global

Checkmarx Ltd

Corning Inc.

Fasoo, Inc

Finisar Corporation

Finolex Cables Ltd

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

General Cable Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Leoni AG

Ls Cable & System

Micro Focus International PLC

Oracle Corporation

Positive Technologies

Pradeo

Prysmian Group

Qualys, Inc

SiteLock, LLC

Sumitomo Electronics Industries (SEI)

Synopsys, Inc.

Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

VERACODE

WhiteHat Security, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Assumptions

1.8. Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Define: Research Objective

2.2. Determine: Research Design

2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.4. Collect: Data Source

2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.6. Formulate: Data Verification

2.7. Publish: Research Report

2.8. Repeat: Report Update

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.4. Challenges

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Fiber Optic Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Multi-Mode

6.3. Single Mode

7. Fiber Optic Market, by Material

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Glass

7.3. Plastics

8. Fiber Optic Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Communication

8.2.1. Community Antenna Television

8.2.2. Industrial

8.2.3. Military

8.2.4. Premises

8.2.5. Telecom

8.2.6. Utility

8.3. Healthcare

8.4. Non-Communication

8.4.1. Fiber Optic Lighting

8.4.2. Sensors

9. California Fiber Optic Market

10. Florida Fiber Optic Market

11. Illinois Fiber Optic Market

12. New York Fiber Optic Market

13. Ohio Fiber Optic Market

14. Pennsylvania Fiber Optic Market

15. Texas Fiber Optic Market

16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

16.1.1. Quadrants

16.1.2. Business Strategy

16.1.3. Product Satisfaction

16.2. Market Ranking Analysis

16.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

16.4. Competitive Scenario

16.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

16.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

16.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

16.4.4. Investment & Funding

16.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

17. Company Usability Profiles

