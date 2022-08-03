United States Data Center Market Report 2022: Adoption Advanced Technologies and the Growing Need to Process, Analyze, and Store Large Volumes of Data – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “United States Data Center Market, By Solution, By Type, By End User Industry, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The United States data center market is projected to register growth at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the rise in investments made by companies to adopt advanced technologies and the growing need to process, analyze, and store large volumes of data.

A data center is a physical location that houses critical data and applications. It comprises a large group of networked computer servers used for remote data storage, processing, and distribution. Customers can obtain services from data centers at a low cost, eliminating the need to invest in physical infrastructure.

To improve scalability and reduce data center complexity, hyper-convergence combines networking, computing, and storage capabilities into a single system. The software and hardware systems are integrated into a single data center to streamline management and processing and improve application performance.

The benefits of using hyper-converged infrastructure include lower operational and capital costs and disaster recovery capability. When used in the data center, the hyper-convergence infrastructure provides appealing features such as data de-duplication and compression. In the data center, hyper-converged infrastructure reduces the need for separate backup software, Solid-State Drive (SSD) arrays, and deduplication appliances. Moreover, growing awareness of the benefits of using hyper-converged data centers and an increase in the number of market players are expected to drive data center market growth in the United States over the next five years.

Hyperscale data centers are mission-critical facilities used to support scalable applications efficiently. They are frequently associated with companies that generate large amounts of data, such as Google, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, and IBM. Hyperscale data centers provide IT technology behemoths with massive amounts of data storage and cloud space. They have approximately 500 storage cabinets with ample space and a connection of 5,000 servers to end-users via an ultra-high-speed fiber network. The United States government has launched a Data Center Optimization initiative to improve public services while also maximizing return on investment by consolidating a large number of data centers across the country.

United States Data Center Market, By Solution:

IT Infrastructure

General Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Others

United States Data Center Market, By Type:

Corporate

Web Hosting

United States Data Center Market, By End User Industry:

IT & Telecom

Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Others

United States Data Center Market, By Region:

South

West

Mid-West

North-East

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on United States Data Center Market

4. Executive Summary

5. United States Data Center Market Outlook

6. United States IT Infrastructure Market Outlook

7. United States General Infrastructure Market Outlook

8. United States Electrical Infrastructure Market Outlook

9. United States Mechanical Infrastructure Market Outlook

10. Market Dynamics

11. Market Trends & Developments

12. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

13. United States Economic Profile

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Lenovo Group Limited

NetApp, Inc.

Atos SE

Equinix, Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Verizon Communications, Inc.

