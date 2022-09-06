United States $1.62 Bn Laboratory Informatics Markets Analysis 2022-2030 by (LIMS, ELN), Delivery Mode (Cloud-based, On-premise), & Component (Software, Service) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “U.S. Laboratory Informatics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (LIMS, ELN), by Delivery Mode (Cloud-based, On-premise), by Component (Software, Service), by End-use, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The U.S. Laboratory informatics market size is expected to reach USD 1.62 billion by 2030

The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period. The rising demand for lab automation and information management activities owing to the increasing amount of data generated by research laboratories is one of the primary growth stimulants for the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic management has become the key challenge across the globe. Clinical laboratories are struggling to manage the rapid influx of COVID-19 testing samples, which, in turn, is affecting their ability to offer precise testing.

The implementation of automated solutions, such as Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), is anticipated to relieve this stress on clinical laboratories by encouraging efficient testing of voluminous samples. Laboratories are important to both research and manufacturing companies in the healthcare industry.

A large amount of data is generated in these labs, which is impossible to capture, collect, store, and analyze manually. This is creating insurmountable obstacles for data management processes and conventional documentation requirements, especially in regulated environments, such as the life sciences sector.

Most laboratories manage information by combining manual & automatic methods and process it by using independent non-integrated data-processing systems. The use of isolated systems in laboratories hamper timely data transfer across information management systems, leading to unexpected delays and additional costs.

In addition, manual transfer methods increase the likelihood of errors/loss, leading to added QA controls and a high number of manual transcription steps, which result in decreased efficiency and longer throughput time. The seamless flow of information from raw data to reusable knowledge is managed by a combination of various informatics systems.

In a laboratory, the deployment of these informatics systems is highly dependent on the environment (such as discovery, development, or manufacturing) and scientific domain (such as biology, chemistry, among others). The application of an informatics system in drug discovery is different from how it is used in clinical and manufacturing domains.

The overall focus of laboratory informatics is efficiency improvement with respect to paperless information management, regulatory compliance, information quality, and labor cost. The aforementioned benefits are expected to augment the market over the forecast period.

U.S. Laboratory Informatics Market Report Highlights

The LIMS segment held a substantial share of the global revenue in 2021 owing to the high adoption by biobanks coupled with increased demand for integrated healthcare solutions

The cloud -based solutions segment is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to the advantages of these solutions over on-premise and web-hosted solutions

-based solutions segment is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to the advantages of these solutions over on-premise and web-hosted solutions The services component segment held the largest share in the market in 2021 due to the increasing trend of outsourcing by life science companies

by life science companies On the basis of end-use, the life science segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2021 due to the high adoption of laboratory informatics systems

Market players are involved in extensive research for innovation and upgrade of the existing systems. Thus, the introduction of new products is expected to provide this market with lucrative growth opportunities

In November 2021, PerkinElmer, Inc. publicized the introduction of its PKeye Workflow Monitor, a cloud-based platform allowing laboratory workers to remotely manage and monitor the company’s instruments and workflows in real-time

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Summary

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends& Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Market Driver Analysis

3.3 Market Restraint Analysis

3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.5 User Perspective Analysis

3.5.1 Market Influencer Analysis

3.6 Technology Overview

3.6.1 Adoption Rate Of The Changing Technologies

3.6.2 Product-wise timeline with major technological changes over the last 5 years and coming 8 years

3.6.1.1 Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)

3.6.1.2 Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN)

3.6.1.3 Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS)

3.6.1.4 Laboratory Execution Systems (LES)

3.6.1.5 Electronic Data Capture (EDC) & Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)

3.6.1.6 Chromatography Data Systems (CDS)

3.6.1.7 Enterprise Content Management (ECM)

3.7 Regulatory Framework

3.8 U.S. Laboratory Informatics -SWOT Analysis, By Factor (political & legal, economic, and technological)

3.9 Industry Analysis – Porter’s

Chapter 4 U.S. Laboratory Informatics Market: Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.1 COVID-19 Prevalence

4.2 COVID-19 Impact and Future Scenario

4.3 Regulatory changes due to COVID-19

4.4 Strategies Implemented by Companies

Chapter 5 U.S. Laboratory Informatics Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 U.S. Laboratory Informatics Market: Product Movement Analysis

5.2 Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)

5.2.1 LIMS market, 2017 – 2030 (USD Million)

5.3 Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN)

5.4 Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS)

5.5 Laboratory Execution Systems (LES)

5.6 Electronic Data Capture (EDC) & Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)

5.7 Chromatography Data Systems (CDS)

5.8 Enterprise Content Management (ECM)

Chapter 6 U.S. Laboratory Informatics Market: Delivery Mode Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 U.S. Laboratory Informatics Market: Delivery Mode Movement Analysis

6.2 On-premise

6.2.1 On-premise market, 2017 – 2030 (USD Million)

6.3 Web-hosted

6.4 Cloud-based

Chapter 7 U.S. Laboratory Informatics Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 U.S. Laboratory Informatics Market: Component Movement Analysis

7.2 Software

7.2.1 Software market, 2017 – 2030 (USD Million)

7.3 Services

Chapter 8 U.S. Laboratory Informatics Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1 U.S. Laboratory Informatics Market: End-use Movement Analysis

8.2 Life Science Companies

8.2.1 Life science companies market, 2017 – 2030 (USD Million)

8.3.1.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

8.3.1.2 Biobanks/Biorepositories

8.3.1.3 Contract Services Organizations

8.3.1.4 Molecular Diagnostics & Clinical Research Laboratories

8.3.1.5 Academic Research Institutes

8.3 CROs

8.4 Petrochemical Refineries & Oil and Gas Industry

8.5 Chemical Industry

8.6 Food and Beverage& Agriculture Industries

8.7 Environmental Testing Laboratories

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

LabWare

Core Informatics

Abbott Laboratories

LabVantage Solutions, Inc.

LabLynx, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Waters

Agilent Technologies

IDBS

