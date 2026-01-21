Unite Us 2025 Impact Report Highlights Partner-Driven Momentum; Powering Nearly 100M Connections to Care

Partners across the country strengthened community capacity, improved outcomes, and helped reinvest more than $300M into local communities through connected care

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unite Us, the nation’s trusted technology partner for integrating health and community-based care, today released its 2025 Impact Report, highlighting how partners across the country are scaling coordinated care, improving outcomes, and demonstrating measurable return on investment (ROI) through connected community ecosystems.

The report reflects how Unite Us partners, including health systems, government agencies, health plans, and community-based organizations (CBOs), met a rapidly evolving policy and funding environment in 2025 by using technology and data to better predict needs, connect people to services, close the loop on outcomes, and sustain community care.

“In a year defined by change, our partners continued to push forward, finding new ways to innovate and improve lives,” said Taylor Justice, CEO and Co-founder of Unite Us. “Together, we showed that connected ecosystems of care deliver strong ROI, reduce systemic strain, and strengthen communities. This report reflects on our growth to date and underscores what’s possible when technology and community come together with purpose.”

Key highlights from the 2025 Impact Report include:

$312 million reinvested into communities , strengthening local service providers

, strengthening local service providers 93.6 million connections to care across the network nationwide

across the network nationwide 2.5 million referrals closed with tracked outcomes

closed with tracked outcomes 2.3 million needs addressed through Unite Us networks

^Numbers reflect all-time totals through 12/31/2025.

Driving Measurable Outcomes Across Communities Nationwide

In 2025, Unite Us partners faced increasing pressures to prove impact, show cost savings, and sustain programs amid shifting policy and funding systems. To support evolving needs, Unite Us continued to advance its platform across three areas:

Expanding its Predictive Analytics capabilities used by communities to get upstream with proactive interventions

capabilities used by communities to get with proactive interventions Enhancing its Closed-Loop Referral System with more robust screenings, integrations, and resource recommendations,

with more robust screenings, integrations, and resource recommendations, Strengthening its Payments tools to speed up community reimbursements.

The report also spotlights partner milestones across the country: from reducing avoidable emergency department utilization, to reclaiming thousands of staff hours in county governments, to supporting chronic disease outcomes through food and nutrition interventions. These examples reinforce a broader industry shift toward greater transparency, accountability, and scalability for community based care.

“Accountability and proof are no longer optional in our space,” added Justice. “Our partners are being asked to do more with less; and to prove it. We’re proud to build the infrastructure that makes outcomes visible, funding sustainable, and community care essential to the future of health.”

The full Unite Us 2025 Impact Report is now available for download.

About Unite Us

Founded in 2013 by Military Veterans, Unite Us is the nation’s premier technology provider for integrating health and community-based care. Our advanced product suite is used to proactively coordinate services using data-driven insights, streamline referral and case management, and facilitate eligibility assessments and reimbursements across government, healthcare, health plans, and community organizations. The first of its kind, our closed-loop referral system prioritizes privacy and dignity and has integrated data and analytics tools used to measure impact, optimize programs, and shape policy. With over 1.7M services, we host the nation’s largest network of community-based health and economic services dedicated to improving whole-person health. Learn more at UniteUs.com and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

communications@uniteus.com