Uniphore Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Customer Data Platforms

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AnalystRelations--Uniphore, the Business AI company, has been recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Data platforms. A complimentary copy of the full report is available here.

We believe this recognition as a Leader reflects a broader shift in how enterprises think about customer data. Our approach reflects the belief that customer data is no longer a standalone marketing asset, it’s a governed, enterprise-wide foundation for real-time decisioning and activation.

Uniphore Marketing AI was purpose-built for complex enterprise environments. Our data warehouse-native, zero-copy architecture allows organizations to activate customer data directly from platforms like Snowflake, Databricks, BigQuery, and Redshift, without any migration required. This approach reduces cost, improves governance, and accelerates time to value by keeping data where it already lives.

With respect to enhancing customer engagement, we believe modern personalization demands speed, precision, and flexibility at scale. That’s why our platform supports real-time segmentation calculated at runtime, enhanced by natural-language, LLM-driven audience creation. In our experience, this gives teams immediate responsiveness without batch lag or added technical complexity.

In our view, the customer data platform is evolving into a decisioning and intelligence layer for the enterprise. That belief is guiding our product investments in agentic identity resolution, unified knowledge layers, and full support for unstructured data, expanding the customer data platform’s role beyond activation to power enterprise-wide intelligence and action.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Customer Data Platforms, Lizzy Foo Kune, Rachel Dooley, Suzanne White, Benjamin Bloom, Audrey Brosnan, Published January 26, 2026

About Uniphore

Uniphore is the Business AI Company that unlocks the agentic enterprise with a complete, composable AI platform spanning agents, models, knowledge, and data. Its platform, the Business AI Cloud, bridges the AI divide between consumer AI and enterprise AI—combining the simplicity of consumer AI with the rigor, security and scalability required for the enterprise. Uniphore allows business users to effortlessly harness AI and deliver results immediately, while providing CIOs the foundation to deliver powerful AI applications that are embedded into workflows, trained on enterprise data.

Trusted by more than 2,000 businesses globally, recognized by Gartner, Forrester, and listed on the Deloitte Fast 500, Uniphore delivers on the promise of AI as a transformative force for business. Learn more at www.uniphore.com.

