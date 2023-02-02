Unilumin, Megapixel VR and Userful Certify Advanced AV and LED Solutions for the Enterprise

New technology partner certification provides high-quality, dependable solutions for enterprise business operations

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Userful Corporation, the leading Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) provider in the Enterprise AV-over-IP market, and Unilumin a world-class LED solution provider of high-quality LED display and lighting products alongside Megapixel VR have certified the integration of their advanced AV technologies.

This validation enables enterprise customers to modernize AV and LED deployments for control rooms, digital signage, meeting spaces and artistic video walls.

Unilumin’s award-winning, market-proven LED display technology and manufacturing expertise along with its successful deployment history pair strongly with Userful’s software-defined AV-over-IP platform to deliver an unsurpassed, centrally managed, secure, and scalable solution for a multitude of AV business applications.

“We are pleased to certify this solution with Userful to further enhance our DV-LED + Megapixel platforms and to provide customers an integrated choice for the broad range of enterprise applications that employ DV-LED,” said Unilumin President, Chris Danley.

“Through the testing and certification of our technologies, Unilumin, Megapixel, and Userful are advancing enterprise applications and providing assurances to AV and IT departments that our solution will meet and exceed expectations,” said Megapixel CEO Jeremy Hochman.

“As we continue to advance our next-generation AV platform, we are excited to collaborate with technology leaders to create best-in-class solutions. Integrating Unilumin and Megapixel’s state-of-the-art displays and controllers with Userful’s platform will provide a superior and unsurpassed solution for the digitally transformed enterprise,” said John Marshall, CEO, Userful.

A certified solution brief that provides an overview and specifications for this multiproduct solution can be found at userful.com/unilumin. The solution will be presented publicly in Unilumin’s booth at InfoComm 2023 in Orlando, Florida.

About Userful

Userful is the world’s leading platform-as-a-service provider in the Enterprise AV-over-IP market—the fastest-growing segment of the IT industry, forecasted to grow from today’s $3B to $51B by 2027, a 60 percent 5-year CAGR. Userful’s software-defined solution is disrupting the market with a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) model that allows customers to choose from a suite of highly-integrated AV applications (SaaS offerings, secure, SSO, integrated UI) to support modern service needs across the enterprise. From corporate signage to control room solutions to streaming platforms and data metrics, Userful’s solutions enable modernized business operations for IT leaders and the functional departments they support. Userful helps organizations advance the way they work, learn and govern with secure, scalable, and centrally managed solutions for employee and customer engagement worldwide.

About Unilumin

Unilumin is a leading manufacturer of LED display products. In the field of Virtual Production, Unilumin has provided products and services for various industries such as film, XR, broadcast, and commercial. With an office and showroom in NYC and a 36,000+ sq. ft. Orlando Florida facility featuring a service repair center and “Experience Center” showroom, Unilumin is adhering to the corporate mission of “Together, for a Brighter Future”, by providing cutting-edge LED products with an advanced sense of designs and one-stop solutions.

About Megapixel VR

Megapixel VR is an innovative technology partner dedicated to delivering fast-tracked, customized, state-of-the-art LED processing and monitoring to the world’s leading entertainment, film & TV, and architectural applications. Superior product design development, manufacturing expertise, and successful deployment, Megapixel delivers unsurpassed visual performance for any project and looks forward to making the world’s next iconic projects a reality.

