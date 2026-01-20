UL Research Institutes’ Chemical Insights Scientist Receives Achievement Award from The Society of Toxicology

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UL Research Institutes’ Chemical Insights scientist Katie Paul Friedman, Ph.D. has received the prestigious 2026 Achievement Award from the Society of Toxicology (SOT). SOT recognized Dr. Paul Friedman for her leadership in computational toxicology and her contributions to new approach methodologies (NAMs) that are transforming chemical safety assessment. Dr. Paul Friedman, who is the Director of the Center for Informatics and Screening at Chemical Insights, was recognized for exemplifying scientific excellence and service through her innovative research, vision on addressing regulatory needs with NAMs, and dedication to training the next generation.

“Dr. Paul Friedman is an exceptional leader in computational toxicology and it is very rewarding for both Chemical Insights as a non-profit research institute and for me as her long-time colleague to see her receive this recognition,” said Russell Thomas, Ph.D., vice president and executive director of Chemical Insights. “Her work has and will continue to provide a better understanding of chemical impacts on health and society.”

Dr. Paul Friedman will be recognized at an awards ceremony during the 2026 SOT Annual Meeting and Tox Expo in San Diego this March.

The 2026 SOT Achievement Award acknowledges a SOT member who has made significant contributions to toxicology within 15 years of obtaining the highest earned degree. Dr. Paul Friedman earned her B.S. in biochemistry from Virginia Tech and her Ph.D. in toxicology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She completed postdoctoral training at The Hamner Institutes and at the US Environmental Protection Agency Office of Research and Development.

The complete award recognition can be viewed here.

About UL Research Institutes’ Chemical Insights

UL Research Institutes’ Chemical Insights Research Institute conducts scientific research on chemicals and their risks to people’s health. Through open science, education, and collaboration, we provide trusted toxicity and exposure information to help regulatory agencies, companies, educators, and communities make informed decisions that protect public health.

About UL Research Institutes

UL Research Institutes is an independent, nonprofit organization advancing public safety through scientific discovery. Since 1894, we’ve worked to build a safer, more secure, and sustainable future. Our researchers investigate critical risks — from fire safety and chemicals to energy storage, digital privacy, and emerging materials — through rigorous, unbiased science. We collaborate globally and share our findings openly to inform standards, policy, and public understanding, while also cultivating the next generation of safety scientists through innovative educational programs and research experiences. As part of a broader safety ecosystem, we operate independently from UL Standards & Engagement and UL Solutions, while contributing to a shared mission: working for a safer world. Discover more at UL.org.

Media Contact

Bert Kelly

UL Research Institutes’ Chemical Insights

Bert.Kelly@ul.org

1-470-957-7854