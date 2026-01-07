UKG to Showcase Workforce Operating Platform at NRF Big Show 2026

New AI-powered platform offerings enable retailers to transform critical planning, staffing, and operational execution while providing the employee experience today’s talent craves, per report

LOWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seventy-seven percent of frontline retail employees report feeling burnt out at work at least “sometimes,” according to recent research from UKG, a leading global AI platform unifying HR, pay, and workforce management. The research also revealed that more than half (58%) are currently not using AI to support them at work, lagging behind other industries, but the frontline workers who do use AI the most are burned out the least. UKG will be at NRF 2026 in New York, New York January 11-13 to discuss these findings and how the right AI tools can empower retailers to better harness AI to create more productive and balanced workplace experiences.

Corey Spencer, General Manager and Group Vice President of AI at UKG, will also be speaking at NRF 2026 as part of agentic roundtable discussions, including “People vs. Profit? Resolving the Retail Dilemma with AI-Powered Workforces,” facilitated by UKG. UKG’s Workforce Operating Platform is used by 69 of the NRF Top 100 retailers and will be on display at booth #5720.

“The good news is that nearly half of frontline retail employees already feel positive about using AI to work more efficiently,” said Spencer. “UKG’s AI-first Workforce Operating Platform gives customers the data they need to make better business decisions and empowers frontline employees with the balance and flexibility they crave while preparing the workforce for what comes next.”

Arming Retailers with the Right Insights

UKG is the #1 workforce management solution provider globally by market share, and continues to launch AI-first innovations for the UKG Workforce Operating Platform to help retailers accelerate hiring, streamline operations, transform pay, and drive collaboration, including the following:

Seventy-three percent of frontline retail employees would at least “somewhat” trust AI to recommend new roles within their company. UKG ® Rapid Hire reduces time-to-hire to just a few days and saves managers several hours per week by automating 90% of repetitive hiring tasks. For job candidates, Rapid Hire uses a chat-style AI-interface to pair people with open roles, replacing the traditional and laborious application process with a focus on skills.

reduces time-to-hire to just a few days and saves managers several hours per week by automating 90% of repetitive hiring tasks. For job candidates, Rapid Hire uses a chat-style AI-interface to pair people with open roles, replacing the traditional and laborious application process with a focus on skills. Seventy-seven percent of frontline retail employees report that they would at least “somewhat” trust AI to recommend a work schedule that aligns with their preferences and availability , and 74% would at least “somewhat” trust AI to find coverage for shifts they can’t work. Dynamic Labor Management helps retailers identify staffing gaps and react to fluctuations in customer demand in real-time. The solution continuously analyzes demand data, schedules, actual foot traffic, and forecasts to provide instant recommendations that optimize staffing and labor costs.

, and 74% would at least “somewhat” trust AI to find coverage for shifts they can’t work. helps retailers identify staffing gaps and react to fluctuations in customer demand in real-time. The solution continuously analyzes demand data, schedules, actual foot traffic, and forecasts to provide instant recommendations that optimize staffing and labor costs. Thirty-six percent of frontline retail employees would want AI to search the company handbook for information and summarize company policies, and 35% would want AI to help them use or understand their benefits. UKG People Assist ™ and UKG Document Manager , both optimized for mobile, give frontline workers answers to questions and access to information anytime, anywhere — even if they are working outside of traditional HR office hours.

, both optimized for mobile, give frontline workers answers to questions and access to information anytime, anywhere — even if they are working outside of traditional HR office hours. Seventy percent of frontline retail employees report that their employer does not offer on-demand pay, but just over half (53%) say that it is important that they have on-demand access to their paycheck. UKG Wallet™ , a digital financial wellness platform to give employees on-demand access to their earned wages so they can manage their finances more effectively. The platform is now available through the UKG Frontline Worker Network , which provides frontline employees with a network of services and partners focused on supporting their wealth, health, and everyday essentials.

, a digital financial wellness platform to give employees on-demand access to their earned wages so they can manage their finances more effectively. The platform is now available through the , which provides frontline employees with a network of services and partners focused on supporting their wealth, health, and everyday essentials. Over half (57%) of frontline retail employees would prefer their employer to communicate with them exclusively via their mobile device. UKG Talk®, a frontline-specific employee communications platform to connect people working across shifts, roles, and locations with two-way messaging, company-wide announcement capabilities, employee resource groups based on shared interests, and trainings.

“UKG Rapid Hire has been an absolute game changer for our business,” said Kavir Singh, HR Director and Assistant Controller at Jetro Restaurant Depot. “We switched to Rapid Hire, and the number and quality of applicants increased immediately. Our process from application to onboarding is the most efficient in company history, and in 2025, we reduced our sourcing and onboarding costs by almost $2 million.”

Why 69 of the NRF’s Top 100 Retailers Trust UKG

UKG’s Workforce Operating Platform uses data from billions of frontline worker interactions to empower frontline retail employees and leaders, including easy-to-use self-service scheduling and AI-powered shift swaps at their fingertips. With AI agents that streamline planning, predict overtime, and deliver real-time insights, retail leaders can make business decisions more quickly and confidently.

“Our Workforce Operating Platform is trusted by more than two-thirds of the NRF Top 100 because it helps retailers deliver more productive, efficient, and flexible experiences that directly impact profitability and customer satisfaction,” said Heidi Harman, Senior Principal Industry of Retail & Hospitality, UKG. “Powered by the world’s largest collection of people and work data, UKG’s assistive and agentic AI provides instant insights and actionable recommendations so every decision, from strategic planning to real-time workforce actions, empowers retailers to boost profitability, elevate customer satisfaction, and strengthen the employee experience.”

NRF 2026 attendees are encouraged to visit UKG at booth #5720 for daily presentations, expert insights, and product demos featuring UKG Rapid Hire and UKG Dynamic Labor Management.

