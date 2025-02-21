UKG Ranks #1 from G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards

Key Points

The UKG Ready ® suite ranked #1 for G2’s Enterprise Software (1,000+ employees) list

Ranking based on verified end-user reviews of UKG

Customer support, product capabilities, and commitment to continuous improvement cited by customers

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions, today announced new honors from G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards. Based on verified end-user feedback, the UKG Ready suite was ranked #1 for Enterprise Software products, which G2 categorizes as 1,000+ employees, #2 for both HR and Mid-Market software products (50-1,000 employees), and #8 for Best Software Products overall.

G2 is the world’s largest software marketplace, reaching more than 100 million buyers annually. The annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic reviews from real users by leveraging G2’s proprietary algorithm based on G2’s verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. G2 breaks down market segments as follows: small business (50 or fewer employees); mid-market (51-1,000 employees); and enterprise (greater than 1,000 employees).

The UKG Ready suite centralizes HR, payroll, talent, and time processes in one single, intuitive solution, so employees can be more productive and people leaders can make more informed decisions to move their businesses forward. With the UKG Ready suite, people leaders can put their employees at the center of business strategies so they can grow the organization.

“Whether it is 50 employees or thousands, the UKG HCM suites make a tangible impact in how businesses manage their people and their organizations,” said Rachel Barger, president, go-to-market at UKG. “Our all-in-one HR suite for smaller businesses simplifies insights for customers, ensuring that everyone can benefit from a modern workplace experience that drives business success, no matter the size of the organization.”

Supporting reviews for UKG on G2:

“As a business owner of 19 years, I am overwhelmed in the best ways how helpful UKG Ready has been for our company. It has provided clear direction for my other team members and access to the information they need to do their jobs effectively. UKG Ready is so powerful and comprehensive.” – Denise T., managing owner

“For us, the functionality of the product was what sold us on moving our system over to UKG. We love the quick response we receive on questions we have. The support community has allowed us to problem solve without contacting UKG reps as well. There are a ton of learning modules and the constant movement towards improving the product and services was a big selling point for us. We also loved our implementation and build team! My team works in the system daily and really appreciates the ease of use.” – Patty C., HR director

About UKG

At UKG, our purpose is people. We are on a mission to inspire every organization to become a great place to work through HCM technology built for all. More than 80,000 organizations across all sizes, industries, and geographies trust UKG HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture cloud solutions to drive great workplace experiences and make better, more confident people and business decisions. With the world’s largest collection of people data, work data, and culture data combined with rich experience using artificial intelligence in the service of people, we connect culture insights with business outcomes to show what’s possible when organizations invest in their people. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

