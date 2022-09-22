UKG Earns Highest Score as Top Company for Women Technologists Winner from AnitaB.org, Wins Separate Social Impact Award for its Close the Gap Pay Equity Initiative

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, today announced the company has been named the overall Winner in its category for the AnitaB.org 2022 Top Companies for Women Technologists, landing the highest overall score of any company with 1,000–10,000 technical employees. In a separate honor, UKG also earned a “Social Impact” award from Ragan for its UKG Close the Gap Initiative pay equity initiative.

The annual AnitaB.org Top Companies for Women Technologists program is the only U.S. benchmarking program that specifically evaluates the technical workforce and honors companies that are making the most progress​ toward intersectional gender equity, building workplaces where women can thrive in technology careers. This is the third consecutive year UKG has been named to the AnitaB.org Top Companies for Women Technologists list, and the second time in three years it’s led the list as a Winner.

“We are so proud of our women and nonbinary technologists — and all our allies — for helping UKG win this incredible honor at the 2022 Grace Hopper Celebration for the third year,” said Cecile Alper-Leroux, group vice president of research and innovation at UKG. “Our people are keenly focused on fostering a culture of belonging, diversity, equity, and inclusion at UKG, and helping our customers build healthy and equitable organizations around the world. Working together as advocates and allies, it is up to everyone to do their part to ensure that every woman has equal opportunities to succeed and build a meaningful career, and we must remain committed to succeed in this crucial endeavor. We applaud the game-changing work that organizations like AnitaB.org are doing and congratulate all the companies on this year’s list forging a path for change.”

Results for the 2022 AnitaB.org awards represent the viewpoints and experiences of more than 100,000 women and nonbinary technologists, and over 400,000 total technologists, across the U.S. To determine 2022 results, AnitaB.org analyzed gender and racial data of each company’s technical representation, as well as organizational programs and policies tied to structural equity.

In addition to being named a Winner by AnitaB.org, UKG also received a Ragan Video, Visual & Virtual Award in the “Social Impact” category for two commercials from its Close the Gap Initiative, a multiyear, multimillion-dollar commitment aimed at closing the gender wage gap in the U.S. Specifically, Ragan recognized UKG for its 30-second spot titled, “Support Pay Equality and Open Up New Possibilities,” and a one-minute video detailing the Close the Gap Initiative.

As part of the multidimensional initiative, this week, UKG released the results of a pay equity in America study conducted by Harvard Business Review Analytic Services and, in May, announced a historic partnership with the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) that will make the 2023 UKG NWSL Challenge Cup the first-ever women’s professional soccer tournament to achieve pay equity with their U.S. peers in the men’s game.

“When we announced our UKG Close the Gap Initiative in December of 2021, we didn’t set out to win awards — we did it to make a lasting impact in the ongoing fight for pay equity,” said Brian K. Reaves, chief belonging, diversity, and equity officer at UKG. “We hope our recent research, support of the NWSL, and ongoing philanthropic partnerships with organizations working tirelessly to close the pay gap will inspire more people to make a difference for the millions of hardworking, underserved people in the world. As our recent study demonstrates, progress is being made, but we still have work to do, it will take all of us to permanently close the pay gap for good.”

