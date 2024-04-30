UKG: April Shift Work Growth Slows. What Does It Mean?

Live labor market briefing April 30 at 10:00 a.m. ET to analyze frontline workforce trends across industries, business-size segments

Summary: April shift work squeaked by with another monthly gain, as workforce activity increased 0.2%, according to the April 2024 Workforce Activity Report published by UKG. Although April marked the third consecutive month of gains in workforce activity, we’re keeping an eye on the labor market’s slow growth. UKG will discuss current and future potential trends shaping the frontline economy on April 30, at 10:00 a.m. ET, including: What workforce activity signals about the much-discussed “soft landing;”

What does the current labor market mean for employees and job seekers; and

What to expect from Friday’s BLS jobs report. Register to attend the live briefing. Significance: The UKG Workforce Activity Report is a high-frequency index analyzing shift work trends from 4.5 million people across 40,000 U.S. businesses to understand the economy. Reports are published and briefings are held each Tuesday prior to the publication of the BLS Employment Situation Report. Upcoming publication schedule: May 2024 Workforce Activity Report: June 4, 2024

June 2024 Workforce Activity Report: July 2, 2024

July 2024 Workforce Activity Report: July 30, 2024

