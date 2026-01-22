UK Fintech Storfund Hires Payments Industry Leader to Scale Global Partnerships as Embedded Finance Market Accelerates

Former Worldpay, Barclaycard and NomuPay executive will lead expansion into strategic markets including payments and vertical SaaS

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Storfund, the London-headquartered fintech that pioneered Daily Advance to solve delayed payouts in ecommerce, has appointed Justin Hanna to lead a newly formed partnerships team as it accelerates expansion across platforms in the ecommerce ecosystem.

Storfund is one of the UK’s fastest growing tech companies; it has advanced more than $2 billion to ecommerce businesses globally, and is integrated with over 60 platforms. The new function will focus on embedding Storfund’s product in payment providers, marketplaces and vertical SaaS platforms, enabling more platforms to offer embedded liquidity to businesses alongside traditional credit products.

The appointment comes as embedded finance rapidly reshapes platform economics. According to Bain, embedded finance for marketplaces and software platforms is forecast to exceed $7 trillion globally by 2026, yet access to financial services remains limited for most sellers. While 83% of SMBs say they would be interested in accessing financial services through their marketplace, only 9% currently do so (Airwallex).

Oliver Whelan, Chief Revenue Officer at Storfund, said: “Over the past few years, we’ve worked tirelessly to demonstrate the real impact our liquidity layer delivers for both platforms and the businesses that rely on them. As platforms look for new ways to drive growth, we’re seeing growing recognition that liquidity, offered alongside credit, is a powerful differentiator. Justin brings deep payments and platform expertise at a pivotal moment for the market.”

Hanna joins Storfund from NomuPay, where he held a senior leadership role and supported the company through its recent $40 million Series C funding round. Prior to that, he held senior positions at Barclaycard and Worldpay, where he led the launch of actuary.aero, an accelerated cash flow solution for the travel and airline sector.

He is also the co-creator and co-host of the popular industry podcast The Payments Shed, and a well-known voice in the global payments ecosystem. Earlier this year, Hanna was recognised by Linkedin as one of the Top 30 voices shaping the future of payments, banking and fintech.

Justin Hanna said: “Most platforms have the same problem: the majority of revenue is generated by the top 20% of sellers - yet existing financial products are designed for the mass market. Storfund has identified this gap and built a solution that drives growth for platforms and their highest-value sellers. Storfund has uncovered a layer of liquidity demand that traditional capital providers overlook, creating a compelling opportunity for platforms globally.”

The appointment follows another year of strong momentum for Storfund with 164% customer growth in 2025 and the launch of Daily Advance on Mirakl Connect and TikTok Shop UK

Storfund’s partnership with TikTok Shop US was recognised at Money20/20, where it won Gold for Partnerships and Strategic Alliances, and the company was also included in the 2025 Sunday Times 100 Fastest Growing Tech Companies list.

Founded in London in 2018, Storfund can provide up to $7 billion per year in advances to ecommerce businesses worldwide. Its mission is to remove payout delays and unlock real-time revenue, fuelling growth for sellers and platforms.

Storfund is integrated with more than 60 marketplaces including Amazon, TikTok Shop, Back Market and Kaufland. By bridging the typical 14–60 day gap between sales and payouts, Storfund strengthens the entire ecommerce ecosystem.

