UK Data Center Colocation Market Supply & Demand Analysis Report 2025-2030: Coverage of 239 Existing Facilities, 71 Upcoming Facilities, and 35+ Cities – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The UK Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 4.12 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 9.01 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 13.93%.

The U.K. data center colocation market is witnessing significant growth, driven by several growth factors, such as a rapid surge in digital transformation, adoption of cloud services and emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things and big data. Government initiatives such as Project Gigabit, which aims to expand gigabit-capable broadband, accelerate digital adoption across key sectors like healthcare, finance and manufacturing in the U.K.

The U.K. is one of the well-established data center colocation markets in the European region that hosts approximately 239 existing colocation data center facilities as of December 2024, of which around 73 are in Greater London County and approximately 37 data centers are in Berkshire County. The country is also witnessing around 71 new upcoming data center facilities that are currently in planning, announced and development stages.

WHAT'S INCLUDED?

A transparent research methodology and insights on the colocation demand and supply aspect of the market.

Market size available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity and racks.

Market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity along with the occupancy %.

The study of the existing U.K. data center market landscape, and insightful predictions about the U.K. data center market size during the forecast period.

An analysis on the current and future colocation demand in the UK by several industries.

The study on the sustainability status in the UK.

Analysis on current and future cloud operations in the U.K.

The snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the U.K.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the U.K. Facilities Covered (Existing): 239 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 71 Coverage: 35+ Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in the U.K. Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030) Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030) Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030) Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.

An analysis on the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the colocation data center industry in the U.K.

Competitive landscape including market share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.

Vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operators based on existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity and data center location.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What factors are driving the U.K. data center colocation market?

How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in the UK by 2030?

Who are the new entrants in the U.K. data center industry?

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in the UK?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.9% Regions Covered United Kingdom

THE REPORT INCLUDES:

Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity)

Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI, etc.)

Colocation Revenue (Retail & Wholesale Colocation Services)

Competitive Scenario (Share Analysis by Revenue & MW Capacity)

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Existing Colocation Operators

Virtus Data Centres

Equinix

Ark Data Centres

Vantage Data Centers

NTT Data

CyrusOne

Yondr Group

Colt Data Centre Services

Global Switch

KAO Data

Iron Mountain

Pure Data Centres Group

Echelon Data Centres

Datum Datacentres

Green Mountain AS- Data Centres

AtlasEdge

Lunar Digital

SUB1 DATA CENTRES

Digital Realty

CapitaLand

DataVita

nLighten

Rackspace Technology

Castleforge & Galaxy Data Centers

Redcentric

Edgecore Digital Infrastructure

Pulsant

ServerChoice

CentersquareDC

Lumen Technologies

Custodian Data Centres

Serverfarm

Stellium Data Centres - The Data Meridian

Keppel Data Centres

Global Technical Realty

Telehouse

Others

New Operators

Ada Infrastructure

Alandale Group of Companies

Anglesey Group

Greystoke

Teesworks

Digital Reef

QTS Data Centers

SWI Group

DC01UK

SEGRO Plc

Tritax Group

Corscale Data Centers

Patrizia SE

Pinewood Group

CloudHQ, LLC

Elite UK REIT

SineQN

Wycombe Film Studios

Link Park Heathrow LLP

Nscale

Valore Group

Latos Data Centres

Wilton International

Deep Green

Blackpool Council

Digital Land & Development

Western Bio-Energy

Northtree Investment Management

Lasercharm

Yotta Data Center (Media Datacentre)

Market Growth Factors

Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in UK

Impact of AI in Data Center Industry in UK Market

Sustainability Status in UK

Cloud Connectivity

Cloud on Ramps & Investment in UK

Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity

Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

Colocation Market by Revenue

Retail vs Wholesale Colocation

Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Key Pricing Trends

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

Market Share by Colocation Revenue

Market Share by IT Power Capacity

Existing Colocation Operators

New Operators

