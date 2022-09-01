UiPath to Present at the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced that Rob Enslin, Co-Chief Executive Officer, and Ashim Gupta, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference, to be held at The Westin New York at Times Square, on Wednesday, September 7th at 11:00 am ET.

The presentation will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website (https://ir.uipath.com).

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

Contacts

Investor Relations

UiPath



Kelsey Turcotte



investor.relations@uipath.com

Media

UiPath



Toni Iafrate



pr@uipath.com