Home Business Wire UiPath to Present at the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology, Media and...
Business Wire

UiPath to Present at the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

di Business Wire

 

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced that Rob Enslin, Co-Chief Executive Officer, and Ashim Gupta, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference, to be held at The Westin New York at Times Square, on Wednesday, September 7th at 11:00 am ET.

The presentation will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website (https://ir.uipath.com).

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

Contacts

Investor Relations
UiPath

Kelsey Turcotte

investor.relations@uipath.com

Media
UiPath

Toni Iafrate

pr@uipath.com

Articoli correlati

Okta Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Q2 revenue grew 43% year-over-year; subscription revenue grew 44% year-over-year Remaining performance obligations (RPO) grew 25% year-over-year to $2.79 billion;...
Continua a leggere

Maxar Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Business Wire Business Wire -
WESTMINSTER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced that...
Continua a leggere

Nutanix Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Reports 27% YoY ACV Billings Growth and Achieves Positive Free Cash Flow for Fiscal 2022 Delivers Outperformance Across All Fourth...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Okta Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire