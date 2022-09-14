<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire UiPath to Host Investor Day on September 27, 2022
Business Wire

UiPath to Host Investor Day on September 27, 2022

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it will be hosting its Investor Day on September 27, 2022. Formal presentations will run from 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm PT.

Members of the UiPath executive leadership team will host a series of presentations that will focus on the Company’s strategic priorities, key growth initiatives, and financials. The agenda will also include a customer panel as well as a live Q&A session. Institutional investors and sell-side analysts interested in attending are encouraged to register by contacting the UiPath Investor Relations Team (investor.relations@uipath.com).

A live video webcast of the formal investor presentation will be accessible beginning at 12:30 pm PT from the UiPath Investor Relations website (https://ir.uipath.com). A replay of the event will also be available after its completion.

The live event will take place at the UiPath FORWARD 5 Conference being held at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. Investor Day attendees are invited to attend the entire FORWARD 5 user conference, which will start immediately after the investor program and run through Thursday, September 29.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Kelsey Turcotte

Investor.relations@uipath.com
UiPath

Media Contact
Toni Iafrate

PR@uipath.com
UiPath

Articoli correlati

Kevton Technologies Acquires Seven Velo3D Sapphire 3D Printers to Provide Space, Aviation, Defense, and Oil & Gas Customers with Advanced Manufacturing Capabilities

Business Wire Business Wire -
Houston-based Manufacturer Places One of the Largest-ever Individual Orders for Sapphire Systems, Joining Velo3D’s Contract Manufacturer Network and Helping...
Continua a leggere

Newman-Crows Landing Unified School District Selects PowerSchool to Improve Districtwide Assessment and Collaboration Efforts

Business Wire Business Wire -
California school district selects PowerSchool Unified Classroom® Performance Matters to improve student performance and assessment capabilities FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PowerSchool (NYSE:...
Continua a leggere

Guidewire Appoints David S. Bauer as Board Member

Business Wire Business Wire -
Technology veteran adds substantial experience and information security industry expertise to Guidewire Board of Directors SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$GWRE #SaaS--Guidewire...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Kevton Technologies Acquires Seven Velo3D Sapphire 3D Printers to Provide Space, Aviation, Defense, and...

Business Wire