UiPath to Host Investor Day on September 27, 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it will be hosting its Investor Day on September 27, 2022. Formal presentations will run from 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm PT.

Members of the UiPath executive leadership team will host a series of presentations that will focus on the Company’s strategic priorities, key growth initiatives, and financials. The agenda will also include a customer panel as well as a live Q&A session. Institutional investors and sell-side analysts interested in attending are encouraged to register by contacting the UiPath Investor Relations Team (investor.relations@uipath.com).

A live video webcast of the formal investor presentation will be accessible beginning at 12:30 pm PT from the UiPath Investor Relations website (https://ir.uipath.com). A replay of the event will also be available after its completion.

The live event will take place at the UiPath FORWARD 5 Conference being held at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. Investor Day attendees are invited to attend the entire FORWARD 5 user conference, which will start immediately after the investor program and run through Thursday, September 29.

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

