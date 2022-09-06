UiPath Strengthens Global Sales Leadership to Meet Demand for Enterprise Automation Software

Attracts and promotes world-class talent from SAP, VMware as Company drives towards its vision of the fully automated enterprise™

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it has strengthened its global sales leadership team with the addition of Mark Gibbs and the promotion of Ryan Mac Ban – each of whom brings decades of experience in enterprise technology and sales leadership.

Mark Gibbs joins UiPath as Senior Vice President and Managing Director of EMEA. He joins UiPath from SAP, where he held several international roles and most recently served as President of SAP Greater China where he oversaw SAP’s overall businesses in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Previously Chief Operating Officer of SAP Asia Pacific Japan, Gibbs was instrumental in revitalizing the company’s business in the market, recording solid double-digit revenue growth. Under his leadership, SAP built strong relationships both internally and externally that were key to accelerating and furthering the company’s footprint and reputation across the market.

“ Mark’s decision to join UiPath is further evidence of our ability to attract world-class talent as we drive toward our objective of increasing market penetration in the region,” said Chris Weber, UiPath Chief Business Officer. “ UiPath has the industry’s most compelling vision for customers and I’m excited about the expertise Mark brings to enhance our operations in EMEA.”

In addition, UiPath veteran Ryan Mac Ban has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Sales for the Americas. He previously served as Senior Vice President for Worldwide Growth Sales at UiPath where grew the overall Growth business significantly year over year, with UiPath being recognized for the first time as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Cloud Testing Platforms*. Previously to UiPath, Mac Ban served in several sales leadership roles at VMware and most recently served as Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales for Networking, Security, and Automation. He’s also served in sales leadership positions at Cisco.

“ Ryan has an impressive history of scaling large enterprise software companies, and his sales approach aligns perfectly with our values,” continued Weber. “ As we make our vision of the fully automated enterprise a reality, scaling customers successfully is our number one goal. Ryan’s experience and passion for customers will be a great combination toward extending our leadership position throughout the Americas.”

