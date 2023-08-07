UiPath Showcases Latest AI Capabilities with “Project Wingman” at Ai4 2023

UiPath demoing “Project Wingman” within its AI-powered automation platform at booth #400 at Ai4 2023, August 7-9 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced its latest artificial intelligence (AI) updates with “Project Wingman,” which enables customers to create powerful automations from simple natural language prompts. “Project Wingman” is now available in private preview for select customers. UiPath will demonstrate its AI capabilities at the Ai4 2023 Conference, taking place from August 7-9 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The Company will also exhibit its AI-powered enterprise automation platform at booth #400.





The UiPath end-to-end platform uniquely combines Specialized AI solutions with the intelligence of Generative AI. “Project Wingman” is designed to fundamentally enhance automation creation for developers by providing a user-friendly experience and leveraging Generative AI to make our platform more accessible to those without programming experience. The private preview will allow customers with early access to experience how “Project Wingman” significantly improves business productivity, employee satisfaction, and customer experiences.

“‘Project Wingman’ brings together our AI Computer Vision’s deep understanding of computer screens with Generative AI. Using simple natural language prompts, users can uncover endless possibilities by creating automations that combine Specialized AI trained with proprietary data with the intelligence of Generative AI,” said Dr. Edward Challis, Head of AI Strategy at UiPath. “At UiPath, our mission is to allow every employee to unlock new potential and automate all knowledge work.”

UiPath is joining other leading AI companies and industry practitioners to discuss the responsible adoption of AI and machine learning technology at this year’s Ai4 conference. UiPath Chief Strategy Officer Brandon Deer will host a fireside chat with Joshua Browder, CEO of the New York-based startup DoNotPay to discuss how to tackle an outdated legal system with AI. Browder will share his journey from taking on outdated courtroom rules to tweaking his AI to balance being both aggressive and striking an emotional connection. Additionally, Dr. Challis will present on stage at 11:15 am PDT on August 8 about how to deliver Generative AI experiences to the enterprise using AI-powered automation and facilitate a demo of “Project Wingman”. Lastly, UiPath will host a private roundtable with industry leaders and peers to discuss enterprise AI and how it can enable the future of work.

Join UiPath August 7-9 on the Ai4 2023 show floor at booth #400 for a live demonstration of UiPath platform solutions.

To learn more about UiPath’s presence at Ai4 2023, visit here.

About UiPath



UiPath is on a mission to uplevel knowledge work so more people can work more creatively, collaboratively, and strategically. The AI-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform combines the leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities to understand, automate, and operate end-to-end processes, offering unprecedented time-to-value. For organizations that need to evolve to survive and thrive through increasingly changing times, UiPath is The Foundation of Innovation™.

Contacts

Media



Pete Daly



UiPath



pr@uipath.com

Investor Relations



Kelsey Turcotte



UiPath



investor.relations@uipath.com