UiPath Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it will report financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2023 ended January 31, 2023 after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 5:00 pm ET.

UiPath Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call



When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023



Time: 5:00 pm ET



Conference ID: 13735660



Live Call: 1-877-407-8309 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-201-689-8057 (Toll)



Replay: An audio webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website for one year.



Webcast: https://ir.uipath.com

About UiPath



UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact

Kelsey Turcotte



Investor.relations@uipath.com

UiPath

Media Contact

Toni Iafrate



PR@uipath.com

UiPath