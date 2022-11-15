<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Uhuru and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s national research and development institute, “KACST” have entered into a comprehensive business alliance for technology and business development related to smart city and environmental technology

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Uhuru Corporation (HQ: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President & CEO, Takashi Sonoda, hereinafter, “Uhuru”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enter into a comprehensive business alliance for technology and business development related to smart cities and environmental technologies for the realization of a sustainable society with King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (HQ: Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, President, H.E. Dr. Munir Eldesouki, (“KACST”)).


KACST is an independent scientific body responsible for promoting science and technology in Saudi Arabia. In the future, Uhuru and KACST will develop comprehensive technologies from the edge to the cloud related to data platforms for smart cities, technologies for solving environmental problems, and technologies related to tourism, health, and mobility necessary for smart cities. The goal of this collaboration is to promote business development to realize a sustainable society.

* The names of companies, products and services in this release are trademarks of Uhuru or the respective companies or organizations.

Contacts

Uhuru Corporation

PR Division

E-MAIL: contact@uhuru.jp

