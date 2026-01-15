Udemy to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results on February 5

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a leading AI-powered skills acceleration platform, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results after the close of market on Thursday, February 5, 2026. In light of Udemy’s pending combination with Coursera, which remains subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, Udemy will not host an earnings conference call. The press release will be available on the “Quarterly Results” section of Udemy’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.udemy.com/.

Udemy is an AI-powered skills acceleration platform transforming how companies and individuals across the world build the capabilities needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving workplace. By combining on-demand, multi-language content with real-time innovation, Udemy delivers personalized experiences that empower organizations to scale workforce development and help individuals build the technical, business, and soft skills most relevant to their careers. Today, thousands of companies, including Ericsson, Samsung SDS America, ON24, Tata Consultancy Services, The World Bank, and Volkswagen, rely on Udemy Business for its enterprise solutions to build agile, future-ready teams. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco, with hubs across the United States, Australia, India, Ireland, Mexico, and Türkiye.

