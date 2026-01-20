Udemy and Entri Partner to Bring Career-Ready Skills to India Through Native-Language Upskilling

Udemy brings quality upskilling opportunities to regional language speakers beyond India’s metropolitan cities

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a global AI-powered skills acceleration platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Entri, a leading learning platform focused on India’s 400 million vernacular learners, to expand upskilling opportunities in India. The partnership brings together Udemy's expert-led courses with Entri's job training programs in multiple Indian languages to help learners across India reach their career goals.

There's never been a more critical time for upskilling. Recent research indicates that just 30% of India-based professionals feel confident in their AI skills and 61% report a lack of clear employer guidance on applying AI to daily tasks. This represents an urgent need for accelerated professional development.

Through this collaboration, the companies will bring Udemy's dynamic content engine to Entri's diverse learner base across India, making it easier for more people to access cutting-edge technical and soft skills training in multiple languages, including regional dialects. Entri contributes local market expertise and proven job training capabilities in regional languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, while Udemy provides its robust global learning platform to expand professional training throughout India.

Udemy serves more than 17 million learners and 9,500 instructors in India, delivering a comprehensive upskilling solution for millions of Indians to help advance career opportunities.

“We are committed to empowering learners with career-building skills through culturally relevant experiences that drive meaningful outcomes,” said Ramji Sundararajan, President of Consumer at Udemy. “By offering our platform in regional Indian languages, we can better serve Udemy’s growing customer base and expand the addressable learners in India. Through this partnership, we’re unlocking stronger career outcomes through product innovation and local execution, reinforcing both companies’ shared focus on improving employability across India.”

“This strategic partnership is built around a shared belief that India’s next wave of learners will come from native-language audiences,” said Mohammed Hisamuddin, Founder & CEO at Entri. “Entri brings deep local execution and vernacular reach at scale, while Udemy brings global platform strength, content depth, and massive learner demand. Together, we believe this partnership can significantly expand access to high-quality learning across India.”

To discover how AI-powered skills acceleration can transform your workforce development strategy, visit www.udemy.com/.

About Udemy

Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY) is an AI-powered skills acceleration platform transforming how companies and individuals across the world build the capabilities needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving workplace. By combining on-demand, multi-language content with real-time innovation, Udemy delivers personalized experiences that empower organizations to scale workforce development and help individuals build the technical, business, and soft skills most relevant to their careers. Today, thousands of companies, including Ericsson, Samsung SDS America, On24, Tata Consultancy Services, The World Bank, and Volkswagen, rely on Udemy Business for its enterprise solutions to build agile, future-ready teams. Udemy is headquartered in San Francisco, with hubs across the United States, Australia, India, Ireland, Mexico, and Türkiye.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the partnership between Udemy and Entri, the expected expansion of upskilling opportunities in India, and the companies' plans for product, content, marketing, and go-to-market alignment. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the ability of the parties to successfully implement the partnership, market acceptance of the partnership's offerings, competitive factors, regulatory changes, and general economic conditions. Udemy undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

About Entri

Entri is a pioneering vernacular learning platform that helps individuals achieve career objectives by empowering them with the right skillset and with expert guidance at an affordable cost. Entri offers job-focused learning programs in multiple Indian languages targeting 400 Million vernacular language learners that have strong aspirations for white-collar jobs but lack the necessary skills. Entri is headquartered in Kochi with a growing presence throughout India. Learn more at www.entri.me

Media Contact

Risha Tyagi

Senior Global Corporate Communications Manager

press@udemy.com

Investor Contact

Dennis Walsh

Vice President, Investor Relations

dennis.walsh@udemy.com