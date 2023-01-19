Ubiquity Earns Great Place to Work Certification™ for Second Consecutive Year

Certification Recognizes Global CX Provider’s Long-Term Investment in People and Culture





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ubiquity, a leading global business process outsourcer, has been recognized as a Great Place to Work®-Certified company for the second consecutive year. Based solely on employee feedback from the Great Place to Work Trust Index® Survey, the certification measures multiple aspects of the employee experience, including maximizing human potential through effective leaders, meaningful values, and a deep foundation of trust.

Nearly 2,000 more Ubiquity employees participated in the 2022 survey, as the company’s headcount grew nearly 50% between survey periods. With an expanding footprint in the Philippines, Latin America, and a new contact center in India, Ubiquity is proud to be certified in every geography in which it operates.

“From the beginning, we have sought to create an environment that rewards and celebrates our employees,” said Matt Nyren, cofounder and CEO. “In an industry often challenged by high turnover, we continue to set ourselves apart by putting immense focus on employee satisfaction and retention. We know our work makes a difference to our clients and their customers, and we invest in the employees who make that possible.”

The Great Place to Work recognition is based on an anonymous 60-factor survey that collects employee responses and comments to paint a thorough picture of the day-to-day work environment.

“Receiving this recognition for the second year, especially at a time of such remarkable growth, reaffirms our commitment to employee development and engagement,” said Tanya Clark, senior vice president of People. “We want our employees to grow with us and build their career here, which is why we have as much as 60% of site leadership and support roles promoted from within.”

Great Place to Work research shows that 95% of job candidates say reputation is a major factor when considering a job offer, and certified companies are four times more successful at attracting, retaining, and engaging talent than the average U.S. workplace. Additionally, employees at certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and employees have twice the opportunities for promotion.

Guided by the company’s core values of Partnership, Innovation, and Community, Ubiquity seeks to transform the BPO industry into one that empowers every identity. Visit Ubiquity.com/Company/Careers for more details.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. The certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified. Learn more: www.greatplacetowork.com.

About Ubiquity

Recognized as the #1 CX provider for disruptors and innovators across financial services, healthcare, and e-commerce, Ubiquity was founded on the belief that our clients, their customers, and our employees deserve better. Headquartered in New York City with delivery locations in Europe, Asia, and the Americas, Ubiquity provides multilingual, end-to-end solutions for customer experience management, back-office operations, and business transformation, and is proudly certified as a Great Place to Work®. Visit us at ubiquity.com and connect on LinkedIn or Twitter.

