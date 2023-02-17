<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Uber CEO to Participate in Fireside Chat Hosted by Morgan Stanley

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced that Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, will participate in a keynote at the 2023 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023. Mr. Khosrowshahi is scheduled to appear at 10:25am PT (1:25pm ET).

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Uber website at http://investor.uber.com.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 37 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

investor@uber.com

Media Contact:

press@uber.com

