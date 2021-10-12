Home Business Wire Uber Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call
Business Wire

Uber Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast of the conference call and earnings release materials can be found on Uber’s Investor Relations website at investor.uber.com. A replay of the conference call will be accessible for at least 90 days.

Disclosure Information

Uber uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the company’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 25 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Contacts

Investors and Analysts:

investor@uber.com

Press:

press@uber.com

Articoli correlati

SGH Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Record Quarterly and Annual Revenue with Strong Performance Across all Businesses MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SGH #SGH--SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH” or...
Continua a leggere

Elastic Announces Expanded Integrations with Google Cloud

Business Wire Business Wire -
Providing Customers with Faster Data Ingestion in Elastic Cloud and Simplified Data Pipeline Architecture MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elastic (NYSE: ESTC)...
Continua a leggere

Agilysys To Report Fiscal 2022 2nd Quarter Results On October 26th And Host Conference Call And Webcast

Business Wire Business Wire -
ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation, cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Echodyne annuncia EchoShield, un nuovo radar 4D con un raggio di rilevamento più esteso

Business Wire