U.S. News and World Report Names Spok Customers to Best Hospitals Honor Roll

ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK) and a global leader in healthcare communications, is honored to announce that 18 of the 20 adult hospitals and all 10 children’s hospitals named to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 Best Hospitals Honor Roll use Spok industry-leading secure healthcare communication solutions to facilitate care collaboration and support exceptional patient care. Over the past decade, nearly every hospital named to the Best Hospitals Honor Roll has relied on Spok solutions. For the previous nine years, Spok has provided solutions to all of the adult Best Hospitals and in eight of those years to all of the children’s Best Hospitals. Spok is the only clinical communication and collaboration technology provider with this distinction.

“We congratulate all the hospitals on the honor roll and are proud to help them deliver exceptional patient care when and where it’s needed most. Communication technologies are essential in hospitals and healthcare systems. Now, more than ever before, communication needs to be immediate and reliable,” said Vincent D. Kelly, president and chief executive officer of Spok Holdings, Inc. “Spok solutions for critical communications provide a vital service for our trusted customers, and we are committed to delivering communication solutions that can help save lives and eliminate barriers to care team collaboration.”

The 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll recipients are among the more than 2,200 hospitals in the U.S. that rely on Spok solutions to effectively streamline healthcare communication and enhance patient care. U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings, has conducted the Best Hospitals rankings for more than 30 years. The adult honor roll recognizes 20 of the nation’s highest performing hospitals across 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions. Over 5,000 hospitals are evaluated each year. The rankings are among the most referenced by consumers because they are based primarily on objective data, including risk-adjusted survival and readmission rates, discharge data, outcomes, volumes, patient experience, patient safety, and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.

