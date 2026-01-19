U.S. Multicloud Boom Powers Oracle’s Hyperscaler Success

Companies are deploying OCI alongside other major clouds for performance, flexibility, cost savings, ISG Provider Lens® report says

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$III #AI--A growing number of U.S. enterprises are adopting Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) alongside other hyperscale cloud services as part of a surge in public cloud use in the U.S., according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens® Oracle Cloud and Technology Ecosystem report for the U.S. finds that many organizations are migrating to the cloud not just to cut costs and gain access to new IT infrastructure but for greater agility to compete in changing markets. As data and AI become key sources of business value, companies are using cloud capabilities to turn transactional systems into tools for prediction and personalization. Changing regulations and demands for governance and sustainability continue to complicate enterprise operations. Amid these trends, Oracle has evolved from a traditional software vendor to a leader in cloud platforms and services.

“Large U.S. enterprises are engaging with multiple cloud providers to realize their digital transformation goals,” said Bill Huber, partner, ISG Digital Transformation and Cost Optimization. “Many data-driven companies find that Oracle’s broad portfolio of applications and cloud resources meets their increasingly complex requirements.”

Multicloud environments, which often include private and hybrid cloud deployments, give organizations access to best-of-breed technologies and help them innovate at scale, ISG says. Enterprises building these environments are turning to OCI for its performance, flexibility of deployment and lower costs. As they integrate OCI alongside AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, Oracle is catching up with its larger cloud rivals as the fourth hyperscale platform provider.

As enterprises in the U.S. experiment with AI and increasing deploy it in production, they are tapping into Oracle’s end-to-end platform for developing and deploying AI agents and agent teams across organizations, the report says. In 2025, Oracle announced enhancements to its AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, including a dedicated AI Agent Marketplace. Recent enhancements to Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence, which provides analytics for Oracle Cloud applications, give companies new ways to use AI to derive more value from their enterprise data.

Service providers play a critical role in making Oracle technology deployments successful by combining deep domain expertise with Oracle’s platform capabilities, the report says. Enterprises in the U.S. engage with global system integrators, regional consulting firms, managed service providers and specialized boutique partners for help in implementing Oracle offerings to meet their specific needs.

“Oracle’s diverse and expanding ecosystem of service and solution providers multiplies the power and potential of its technologies,” said Siddharth Idnani, lead author of the report. “Enterprises have a broad selection of partners to engage with as they carry out transformations enabled by AI and multicloud architectures.”

The report also explores other trends in the U.S. Oracle ecosystem, including changing licensing models and the emergence of the Oracle AI Data Platform for making data AI-ready.

For more insights into challenges faced by enterprises using Oracle in the U.S., along with ISG’s advice for addressing them, see the ISG Provider Lens® Focal Points briefing here.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens® Oracle Cloud and Technology Ecosystem report for the U.S. evaluates the capabilities of 32 providers across three quadrants: Professional Services, Managed Services and OCI Solutions and Capabilities.

The report names Accenture, Cognizant, Deloitte, HCLTech, Infosys, LTIMindtree, TCS and Wipro as Leaders in all three quadrants. It names Capgemini, KPMG and PwC as Leaders in two quadrants each. Centroid is named as a Leader in one quadrant.

In addition, Capgemini and IBM are named as Rising Stars — companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, Cognizant is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2025 among Oracle Cloud and Technology Ecosystem providers. Cognizant earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence™ program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

Customized versions of the report are available from Capgemini and Cognizant.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens® Oracle Cloud and Technology Ecosystem report for the U.S. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens® Research

The ISG Provider Lens® Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data, in-depth knowledge of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,600 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

