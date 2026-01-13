U.S. Mental Health Treatment Market Report and Directory 2026: Outpatient & Inpatient Facilities, Apps & Therapists – Calm, Talkspace and BetterHelp Created a $2 Billion Market Segment – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "The U.S. Mental Health Treatment Market 2026: Outpatient & Inpatient Facilities, Apps & Therapists" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Marketdata LLC study tracks the $118 billion, highly fragmented mental health services market: outpatient and inpatient mental health and substance abuse centers, psychiatric hospitals, and mental health apps platforms. Demand for mental health services soared with the pandemic and 61 million Americans (more than one in five adults) now have some form of mental illness, with prevalence among adolescents rising sharply.

The industry has experienced increased demand, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic, and is projected to continue expanding significantly in the coming years, driven by growing awareness and the integration of technology. Despite growth, challenges persist, including a shortage of mental health professionals and gaps in access to care.

The use of teletherapy has surged, and mental health apps like Calm, Talkspace and BetterHelp created a $2 billion market segment.

The U.S. mental health "industry" or market is comprised of 24,696 mental health facilities that are operated by 14,554 companies. The industry employed 752,767 workers.

The report covers: market definition and structure, end user demographics, Economic Census data for 2022 vs. 2017, no. of mental health facilities, clients in treatment, operating metrics for outpatient & inpatient facilities (revenues, avg. yearly receipts per establishment, payrolls - national and by state), treatment approaches used, $ market size 2000-2030 Forecast, market segments, effects of the pandemic, recovery period 2022-2025, market growth drivers and challenges, the mental health apps market and competitors, discussion of the behavioral health workforce shortage, therapist salaries.

Report includes: 9 Profiles of the major mental health competitors: Acadia Healthcare, Universal Health Services, Lyra Health, Spring Health, Headspace, Calm, Talkspace, BetterHelp (Teladoc Health), Carelon Behavioral Health (Elevance Health).

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction: Study Scope & Methodology

Market Characteristics & Structure

Summary: Market definition, scope of the problem

Types of treatment facilities

Types of mental health disorders

Non-profit vs. for-profit treatment centers

Patient demographics: Latest CDC data on the increased incidence of mental health disorders

Market Status

Major Market Trends and growth drivers

Market Size, growth, forecasts

Facts about mental health

Industry Structure: Facility Operations

Summary: Discussion of types of facilities

Analysis of 2022 & 2017 Economic Census Data - key metrics (no. of facilities, no. of firms, no of employees, growth from 2027 to 2022, labor costs, avg. revenues per facility, per employee)

Tables: Number of U.S. Mental Health Facilities, by Type (private, state/fed. gov't.) - 2024 Mental Health Facilities, By Service Setting (inpatient, residential) - 2024 Mental Health Facility Type (hospital, treatment center, outpat.) - 2024 Mental Health Facilities, Treatment Approaches Provided - 2024 Age Groups Served Facility Operations (no. of clients in treatment - March 2024 No. of Clients in Treatment, by type - March 29, 2024 Clients in treatment, by type of care - 2024 Types of Services Offered by substance abuse/mental health facilities 2022 Economic Census Data, Industry Snapshot, key ratios 2017 Economic Census Data, as above No. and estd. receipts of outpatient mental health facilities, by state: 2023 No. and estd. receipts of inpatient mental health facilities, by state: 2023 No. and estd. receipts of psychiatric & substance abuse hospitals, by state: 2023



Market Size & Growth, Market Segments

Summary & definition of the market, NAICS codes used for Census data: for Outpatient Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers, Residential Mental Health and Substance Abuse Facilities, Psychiatric and Substance Abuse Hospitals

Key numbers, 2022: $ revenues of outpatient & inpatient mental health facilities and offices of mental-health practitioners (Census Service Annual Survey estimates, employer establishments)

Discussion of market size estimation methods, known facts about the mental health treatment market, major industry metrics

Discussion of major drivers of the market, challenges

Recent performance of the industry leaders: Acadia Healthcare, Universal Health Services (2023, 2024, first 9 months of 2025)

Historical market growth before the pandemic

2020 Market Performance: Effects of the 2020 pandemic, Marketdata estimates of industry $ size and growth, why demand soared for mental health services

2022-2025 Market Performance: Growth in the market post-pandemic recovery period, demand levels off

2030 Forecasts: key positive factors affecting demand (telehealth, greater demand, greater public awareness, more employer support, legislative changes), Marketdata estimates of industry $ size and growth, projections by other market research firms / Factors Constraining Growth: shortage of mental health Professionals, cost of treatment.

Tables: Revenues of U.S. Mental Health Treatment Facilities: 2000-2030 ($ millions) Total Market: Size of the U.S. Mental Health Treatment Industry: 2000-2030 Revenues ($ millions) - facilities, hospitals, apps



The Mental Health Apps Market

What apps do, how they help users, regulations pertaining to the app companies

companies Platform Insights: iOS segment dominates the market, Android segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate

List of the key mental health apps competitors

Apps' effectiveness in improving mental health disorders

Market challenges: data privacy, lack of clinical validation of their efficiency

Market Size & growth: rationale for estimates, public sources used, growth soars during the pandemic, levels off from 2023-2025

Wearables in Mental Wellness: Apple watch, Google's FitBit

Tables: Comparison of Some Major Mental Health Apps, by Features Estimated Revenues of The Major Mental Health Apps - 2011-2030 forecast



The Behavioral Health Workforce: The Therapist Shortage

Discussion of scope of the shortage, projected shortages by type of therapist

Causes of the shortage: burnout, COVID-19 pandemic, lack of diversity in the workforce, increased, demand, access barriers, geographic imbalances

Make-up of the behavioral health workforce: licensed providers, clinical supporters, community care workers, frontline workers

Behavioral Health Worker Salaries: avg. yearly salaries for substance Abuse, Behavioral Disorder, & Mental Health Counselors, psychologist, psychiatric techs (as of 2024)

Regional Analysis: U.S. regions with the greatest shortages of mental health facilities and providers

Profiles of The Major Mental Health Competitors

Facility Operators Acadia Healthcare Universal Health Services (Behavioral Health Services div.)

Digital Platforms, Apps Lyra Health Spring Health Headspace Calm Talkspace BetterHelp (subsidiary of Teladoc Health)

Insurers Elevance Health (Carelon Behavioral health div.)



Reference Directory

Directory of mental health treatment and education organizations, societies, Institutes, magazines, reports, special surveys, experts, other information sources

