U.S. Firms Look to AI for More Powerful Automation

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Intelligent Automation Platforms and Products report for the U.S. finds that companies are increasingly interested in platforms that use AI and ML features, especially generative AI (Gen AI), to make better use of diverse and fast-growing data sets. They are sharply focused on finding the most reliable AI model for accurate results and a deeper understanding of data and processes. While consolidating data from multiple silos can lead to new insights, enterprises need company-wide strategies and qualified vendors to do it right, ISG says.

“Automation tools are advancing faster than ever,” said Chip Wagner, CEO, ISG Automation. “U.S. enterprises have relatively mature automation strategies and are well-positioned to take advantage of new capabilities.”

Intelligent automation platforms are improving in several key areas, including integration of data from multiple sources, real-time responsiveness and availability to a wider range of users, the report says. These advancements strengthen capabilities across the major categories of automation at U.S. companies, including conversational AI, document processing and process discovery and mining.

Conversational AI platforms can now integrate multiple modes of communication, including voice, text, and images, paving the way for tools such as chatbots that can respond to medical images, ISG says. With Gen AI, versatile automated agents are beginning to provide more natural and personalized interactions. Low-code/no-code features are giving more users the power to use these tools.

Intelligent document processing (IDP) plays a growing role in extracting data from legacy records and an increasingly broad range of sources, the report says. IDP platforms are gaining improved features for automatically interpreting and summarizing unstructured data, such as insurance claims and medical records. Integrated IDP solutions are also incorporating secure, cloud-based document management and compliance tools for meeting heightened data privacy regulations.

Process discovery and mining is becoming a core business function as enterprises adopt platforms that use advanced ML algorithms to monitor processes not just retrospectively but in real time, ISG says. Modern platforms can analyze large datasets, identify hidden patterns and use Gen AI to automatically suggest variations of current processes, helping companies respond to changing market conditions.

“Process discovery is no longer a static capability,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Platforms now adapt to changing needs, so companies can be more proactive about managing their operations.”

The report also explores other intelligent automation trends, including the demand for platforms that can learn from previous errors and the growing importance of compatibility with ERP and CRM systems.

For more insights into the automation challenges faced by enterprises and advice for overcoming them, including investing in robust data governance, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Intelligent Automation Platforms and Products report for the U.S. evaluates the capabilities of 66 providers across three quadrants: Conversational AI Platforms, Intelligent Document Processing and Process Discovery and Mining.

The report names ABBYY, Automation Anywhere and UiPath as Leaders in two quadrants each. It names [24]7.ai, Amelia, AntWorks, Avaamo, AWS, Celonis, Cognigy, Google Dialogflow, HCLTech Exacto, IBM, Infrrd, Kofax, Kore.ai, Microsoft, Microsoft (Minit), Parascript, SAP Signavio, Software AG, SS&C Blue Prism and WorkFusion as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Automation Hero and Creative Virtual are named as Rising Stars — companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

A customized version of the report is available from DocVu.ai.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Intelligent Automation Platforms and Products report for the U.S. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

