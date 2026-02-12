U.S. Figure Skating Elevates Athlete Development and Fan Engagement with Snowflake Intelligence

The collaboration brings Snowflake Intelligence, an enterprise intelligence agent, to the heart of U.S. Figure Skating, transforming data into faster decisions, smarter strategy and stronger foundation for the sport

Snowflake Intelligence will combine athlete performance, fan engagement, and business operations data into a single, reliable source of insight

Leaders and coaches will gain contextual visibility into performance trends, using natural language to uncover deeper insights and inform decisions on and off the ice

The collaboration builds on Snowflake's commitment as the Official Data Collaboration Provider for Team USA and the LA28 Games to deliver the most data-driven Games of all time

No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SNOW #TheAIDataCloud--Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, today announced a new collaboration with U.S. Figure Skating, the national governing body for the sport in the United States, focused on advancing the organization’s data and AI capabilities across business operations, athlete performance insights, and the long-term development pipeline of figure skating.

“Data plays an increasingly important role in how we operate, grow and support athletes at every level of the sport,” said Annie White, U.S. Figure Skating Chief Commercial Officer. “As the pace of sport and fan engagement continues to evolve, we are investing in technology partnerships that help position the organization and its athletes for sustained success on and off the ice. Our collaboration with Snowflake represents an exciting step toward better utilizing our data and exploring new ways to drive innovation across athlete development, performance insights and fan engagement.”

Through this collaboration, U.S. Figure Skating will leverage Snowflake Intelligence, an enterprise intelligence agent that provides anyone with the ability to answer complex questions in natural language and puts insights at their fingertips. Snowflake Intelligence can help bring together data from across the figure skating ecosystem – spanning athlete performance analytics, competition scoring, operational data, and fan engagement – enabling a clearer understanding of the drivers behind key trends and supporting future innovation and growth.

“Snowflake is proud to collaborate with U.S. Figure Skating, in addition to our role as Official Data Collaboration Provider of Team USA and the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games,” said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. “In a sport defined by precision and edge, turning insight into action is critical. Snowflake Intelligence provides U.S. Figure Skating with a trusted AI agent that democratizes data, empowering every stakeholder to make smarter, faster decisions on and off the ice.”

This new collaboration with U.S. Figure Skating extends Snowflake’s commitment to bringing best-in-class innovation across Team USA. Snowflake is the Official Data Collaboration Partner for Team USA and the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as the Official Data Cloud Provider for the USA Bobsled/Skeleton organization.

About Snowflake

Snowflake is the platform for the AI era, making it easy for enterprises to innovate faster and get more value from data. More than 12,600 customers around the globe, including hundreds of the world’s largest companies, use Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to build, use and share data, applications and AI. With Snowflake, data and AI are transformative for everyone. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).

About U.S. Figure Skating

U.S. Figure Skating is the national governing body for the sport of figure skating in the United States as recognized by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the International Skating Union. U.S. Figure Skating is a nonprofit organization comprised of nearly 640 member and collegiate clubs and over 1,000 registered Learn to Skate USA® and Aspire programs representing over 249,000 members. U.S. Figure Skating is charged with the development of the sport on all levels within the United States, including athletes, officials, sanctioning of events and exhibitions, and establishing the rules and guidelines by which the sport is governed.

