U.S. Businesses Could Gain $2.3 Trillion in Total Revenue Uplift with Real-time Data Analytics

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SpeedToBusinessValue–According to KX, a worldwide leader in real-time streaming analytics, the United States could realize the largest overall impact on revenue increase – potentially $2.3 trillion – from leveraging real-time data analytics. The manufacturing industry alone could benefit from nearly $1 trillion after implementing real-time data, and revenues within the finance and insurance sector could increase by nearly $637 million.

KX announced the results, the latest from ‘The Speed to Business Value’ industry report, at the Gartner® Data & Analytics Summit 2022 today in Orlando. The comprehensive report, developed with the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), surveyed over 1,200 companies spanning six countries (U.S., UK, France, Germany, Singapore, and Australia) in four key sectors (manufacturing, automotive, finance and insurance, and telecommunications).

Kathy Schneider, Chief Marketing Officer at KX, elaborated on the findings: “These results demonstrate the tangible impact of real-time data analytics on U.S. business performance and competitiveness; however, whether current data management and analytics architectures are capable of meeting this moment is another story. To truly thrive in the new data frontier, business leaders across every sector must be able to utilize real time data with the context of historic data to make faster, better-informed business decisions. Anything less is no longer enough, and you risk being left behind.”

According to the study, in the U.S., substantial commercial and operational advantages stand to be gained by businesses adopting real-time data analytics technologies, including:

The time for real-time data is now. The volume and velocity of data is growing exponentially, whereas the window for extracting value from that data is shrinking.

KX enables business leaders across all sectors to accelerate their speed to business value by uniquely combining real-time, streaming data with historical context for better in-the-moment decision-making. KX Insights ingests, stores, manages, analyzes and visualizes enormous amounts of dynamic, streaming data, whether on-premise, in the cloud or at the edge. Built on its kdb+ time-series database, KX Insights empowers developers, data scientists and business analysts with unrivaled performance and continuous, actionable intelligence.

About the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit

The Gartner Data & Analytics Summit provides insights for data and analytics leaders to enable a data-and-analytics-centric culture within their organizations by tying strategy to business outcomes and promoting the adoption of technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), while creating a resilient culture that accelerates change and where data literacy, digital trust, governance and data-driven critical thinking are pervasive.

About KX

KX is the leading technology company for real-time data analytics and decision intelligence. Built on kdb+ — independently benchmarked as the world’s fastest time-series database — KX Insights is our high-performance, in-memory computing, streaming analytics and operational intelligence platform. It uniquely combines real-time data with historical context for high-volume, data-intensive analytics and applications across multiple industries. KX is part of FD Technologies plc, a group of data-driven businesses that operates from 15 offices across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific and employs more than 3000 people worldwide. For more information visit www.kx.com.

