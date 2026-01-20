U.S. Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. Bancorp reported its fourth quarter 2025 results today. The earnings release, earnings supplement and slide presentation can be accessed online at ir.usbank.com/investor-relations/financial-information.

At 8 a.m. Central Time, Chief Executive Officer Gunjan Kedia and Vice Chair and Chief Financial Officer John Stern will host a conference call to review the financial results. The conference call will be available online or by telephone. To access the webcast and presentation, visit U.S. Bancorp’s website at usbank.com and click on “About Us,” “Investor Relations”, “News & events” and “Webcasts & Presentations.” To access the conference call from locations within the United States and Canada, please dial 888-210-4659. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada, please dial 646-960-0383. The access code for all participants is 7269933.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $695 billion in assets as of September 30, 2025, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses including consumer banking, business banking, commercial banking, institutional banking, payments and wealth management. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, community partnerships and customer service, including being named one of the 2025 World’s Most Ethical Companies and one of Fortune’s most admired superregional banks. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

Investor contact: George Andersen, U.S. Bancorp Investor Relations

George.Andersen@usbank.com

Media contact: Jeff Shelman, U.S. Bancorp Public Affairs and Communications

Jeffrey.Shelman@usbank.com