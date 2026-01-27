U.S. Army Awards Salesforce $5.6B Contract to Accelerate Military Modernization and Department of War Readiness

SAN FRANCISCO & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the world’s #1 AI CRM, today announced that the U.S. Army has awarded the company a $5.6 billion, 10-year* Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract. The landmark agreement is executed through Computable Insights LLC.**, a wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to Salesforce’s national security operations. Through Missionforce National Security, Salesforce will bring the best of private sector innovation to support the Department of War (DOW), enabling a more efficient and effective force.

Through the new contract, the Army and the DOW can leverage Salesforce’s trusted data fabric and compliant cloud technologies as the foundation for its agentic enterprise and accelerate decision-making, optimize operations, and improve support for millions of warfighters, civilian personnel, industrial base partners, and dependents, enabling the DOW to:

Scale Innovation at Mission Speed: Expand Salesforce on demand, while reducing procurement timelines from months to days. This delivers cutting-edge capabilities more quickly while ensuring technology capacity keeps pace with whatever the mission demands.

Expand Salesforce on demand, while reducing procurement timelines from months to days. This delivers cutting-edge capabilities more quickly while ensuring technology capacity keeps pace with whatever the mission demands. Reduce Costs: Maximize value through streamlined contracting, predictable pricing, and efficient resource allocation.

Maximize value through streamlined contracting, predictable pricing, and efficient resource allocation. Increase Mission Readiness: Leverage fragmented data sources and systems to create one interoperable platform, enabling warfighters to make quicker, more effective decisions.

"This new contract, which builds on more than a decade-long relationship between Salesforce and the U.S. Armed Forces, will operationalize Missionforce across the Army and DOW, delivering trusted data and seamless interoperability, and supporting the DOW’s transformation into an agentic enterprise. From recruiting to the tactical edge, Salesforce is equipping our forces with technology built for today’s dynamic environments—streamlining operations, increasing readiness, and enabling those who serve to stay focused on the mission." – Kendall Collins, CEO, of Missionforce and Government Cloud

With Missionforce, the DOW gains:

Hire to Retire Support: Personalized support, from recruitment and training to deployment, benefits, and veteran transition. Eliminating data silos and administrative frictions, freeing up valuable time for training and mission execution.

Personalized support, from recruitment and training to deployment, benefits, and veteran transition. Eliminating data silos and administrative frictions, freeing up valuable time for training and mission execution. Increased Decision Velocity: Powerful insights and up-to-date data analytics provide enhanced situational awareness and complete visibility across personnel, operations, and logistics, enabling faster, more informed decisions. Meanwhile, a single view across disparate data sources and systems provides a decisive edge.

Powerful insights and up-to-date data analytics provide enhanced situational awareness and complete visibility across personnel, operations, and logistics, enabling faster, more informed decisions. Meanwhile, a single view across disparate data sources and systems provides a decisive edge. Efficient Operations: Streamlined end-to-end workflows from personnel and readiness management to case resolution, training delivery, and real-time collaboration enables warfighters to move at mission speed.

Streamlined end-to-end workflows from personnel and readiness management to case resolution, training delivery, and real-time enables warfighters to move at mission speed. Creating an Agent-Ready Foundation: Accelerate future agentic AI deployment by unifying data, connecting systems, and establishing trusted workflows — creating a foundation that will enable the Army to activate AI agents as force multipliers to meet mission needs.

From Legacy Gridlock to Digital Superiority: The new contract builds on Salesforce's proven track record supporting DOW modernization, including recent initiatives with the Army, Navy, and Air Force to modernize recruiting, training, operational efficiency, defense health, and more. For example:

Army Human Resource Command (HRC): With Salesforce, the Army completed a significant modernization of its main service center. The new call center enables Army HRC to provide faster, more personalized service for warfighters, civilian personnel, industrial base partners, and dependents. It was completed four months ahead of schedule and over a million dollars under budget. Now, it is deploying a command-wide AI-powered CRM to give 3,000 Army HRC employees and soldiers their own AI support agent and create an agentic “digital front door” to resources they need to complete their mission. Externally, all 9.2 million soldiers, veterans, and their families will be able to leverage self-service agentic tools in the channel of their choice to handle questions and cases without human intervention, freeing staff to focus on the most critical needs.

With Salesforce, the Army completed a significant modernization of its main service center. The new call center enables Army HRC to provide faster, more personalized service for warfighters, civilian personnel, industrial base partners, and dependents. It was completed four months ahead of schedule and over a million dollars under budget. Army Accessions Information Environment (AIE): Salesforce is working to equip their 28,000 personnel recruiting enterprise with secure, integrated Salesforce CRM, Slack, and MuleSoft capabilities to accelerate and optimize recruiting pipelines. Recruiters can now leverage out-of-the-box, mobile capabilities that make it easy to work in the field. This has created an intuitive, modern, and real-time experience for recruits while giving recruiters valuable time back in their days to convert more leads into accessions.

“The Army and Department of War's move to a unified IDIQ with Salesforce marks a shift from buying software to orchestrating outcomes at scale. This move will establish faster time-to-value, greater ROI and better mission outcomes across the DOW.” – Alan Webber, Program Vice President, Defense, and Intelligence, IDC

*The 10-year IDIQ contract includes a 5-year base ordering period and one 5-year optional ordering period with a $5.6B ceiling (which is not a guaranteed purchase amount).

**The Army IDIQ was awarded to Computable Insights LLC., (referred to as Salesforce National Security), Salesforce's wholly owned subsidiary for the U.S. Intelligence Community and National Security market, serving as a specialized entity within Missionforce to provide AI, CRM and data analytics capabilities under specific government contracts.

Financial Considerations: We will provide more details regarding this contract’s contribution to Salesforce’s financial performance during our Q4 earnings call. Unlike standard customer agreements, this IDIQ contract’s financial impact is expected to be realized as orders are placed.

This article may include references to services or features that are still in development and are unreleased. Customers should make their purchase decision based on fully released and available features.

About Missionforce

As public sector organizations navigate unprecedented digital acceleration, Salesforce is meeting the moment with Missionforce. Missionforce modernizes service delivery and mission critical operations across government by delivering trusted cloud, data, and AI capabilities designed to support secure, resilient operations and measurable outcomes. Missionforce National Security is purpose-built to deliver the best Salesforce innovation to the tactical edge and environments where readiness, resilience, and speed are essential.

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size become agentic enterprises - integrating humans, agents, apps, and data on a trusted, unified platform to unlock unprecedented growth and innovation.

